'Zanu PF bigwigs loot leftovers'

Share this article:

HARARE - Masvingo Zanu PF bigwigs allegedly looted leftovers from the party’s annual conference held in the south-eastern city in December last year, a senior official claimed.

Their prized loot — rice and other groceries.

The party’s Masvingo provincial chairperson, Amasi Nenjana, exposed the pillaging, alleging that the perpetrators had a vendetta against him.

“They stole all conference leftovers in a bid to build a case against me so that they will find a reason to expel me,” he told the Daily News yesterday.

“I exposed all these shenanigans to my seniors. These people are there to destroy the party and we know them very well and their intentions,” Nenjana said.

The December indaba formally called the “annual people’s conference” — is typically held every year as the ruling party’s most important annual event where it formulates major policies for the year ahead.

The gathering was the second last plenum before the party holds its five-yearly congress, expected sometime in 2018, where President Robert Mugabe will cement his power and possibly anoint a successor.

Nenjana claimed that the conference leftovers were supposed to be given to villagers but senior party officials seized all of them.

He said he brought the matter to the attention of Zanu PF secretary for transport Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, who convened an “explosive meeting” with the Masvingo province over the alleged theft.

She, however, yesterday declined to comment on the alleged theft.

“I will never discuss party issues with the media,” Muchinguri-Kashiri said.

Masvingo has been embroiled in one of the ugliest factional battles pitting the Generation 40 (G40) and Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Team Lacoste factions.

Nenjana is believed to be a strong member of the G40 faction.