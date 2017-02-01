Residents mull legal action against WellCash

Share this article:

HARARE - Harare residents are mulling legal action against Wellcash (Pvt) (Ltd) — aggressive debt collectors engaged by the Harare City Council (HCC).

The debt collectors have been demanding that residents owing council pay 10 percent of their liability to them.

In consultative meetings held between residents and residents associations, Harare Water Alliance and Combined Harare Residents Association (Chra), the residents called for a legal suit saying WellCash knows that most debtors were unaware of their rights.

A Harare resident identified as Wendy said in these tough financial times, more and more people are defaulting on their loans and finding they are unable to pay their bills and proposed a demonstration against the 10 percent demand.

“We should not wait for them. We should go to their offices in town and show our disgruntlement with everything that is happening,” she said.

During prior consultations with Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, residents accused WellCash of defrauding them by not remitting the 10 percent of the debt owed to council.

According to letters sent to residents by the debt collectors, they claim that a penalty fee will be charged if payment of amounts owing are not paid within the stipulated time.

“Note that you shall pay the overdue amount plus summons cost as court fees and interest thereof as well as further legal costs incurred by engaging the Messenger of Court in pursuance of the debt,” read part of the demand letter.

It also stated that the option of imprisonment would be taken if debtors did not have enough assets to clear their debt.

According to WellCash’s mission, it exists to help people resolve their financial obligations “for the benefit of all parties in a manner consistent with our core values of integrity, accountability and professionalism.”

Glen Norah, Mufalose and Highfield residents last year had some of their property attached for failing to pay their council debts.

HCC spokesperson Michael Chideme said council is open to dialogue but urged residents to settle their debts.

“Residents should approach council and make a payment plan which they should adhere to once agreed upon,” he said.