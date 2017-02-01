Mutasa gives goalie Mkuruva ultimatum

Share this article:

HARARE - Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa has given goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva an ultimatum to commit to the club or they will be forced to look elsewhere and replace the Warriors number 1.

Mkuruva, who returned from the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Gabon last week following the Warriors’ exit in the group stages, is out of contract with the Glamour Boys after his deal expired at the end of last year.

The 21-year-old is yet to join the rest of his teammates for pre-season training since he has not reached an agreement for a renewal with the club.

With negotiations between the two sides dragging on, Mutasa feels a decision has to be made soon.

“We haven’t heard anything from Mkuruva ever since he came back from Afcon,” Mutasa said.

“We are expecting him to let us know on his future probably tomorrow because we are only left with this week and those who will not be able to put pen to paper then we will have to look elsewhere.

“We need time to prepare together as a team, we need to know where we stand and this pre-season is very crucial because it sets the tone for the rest of the season on how we are going to perform.”

Mkuruva impressed in Gabon after making some good saves in Zimbabwe’s losses to Senegal and Tunisia and has been linked with a move to Ngezi Platinum Stars.

A move abroad might also be on the horizon due to his performances in Gabon with the national team.

Mutasa said defender Elisha Muroiwa, who was also in Gabon with the Warriors, has since reported for training but was given time off.

“The majority of the players that want to be associated with Dynamos this season are coming to training; the likes of Muroiwa who was with the national team,” he said.

“But in the case of Muroiwa he had not had enough time to recuperate after returning from Gabon so we have given him some time to rest so that he will come back in a better state.”

Mutasa says he is happy with how his plans are progressing as he looks to rebuild a strong team capable of mounting a serious challenge for the honours in the upcoming 2017 season.

“I’m very much confident of assembling a competitive team this year. You look at how we started and how the youngsters are coping with what is happening on the ground and they really want to learn,” he said.

“They are giving it a push and as the technical team we are very satisfied with that aspect. We are a united team desperate to produce positive results.”

With most of the Premiership teams embarking on pre-season tours outside the country, Mutasa said Dynamos could also be heading the same direction once they finalise their squad.

“We can only think of going outside when we have our preferred team to work with. If we are to go somewhere for our preparations we want to go there with the players that we know believe will be doing duty for Dynamos this year,” Mutasa said.

“We submitted our preparation plans to the executive and they know what we want and probably after two weeks or so you hear about Dynamos going to a certain place to intensify our preparations.

“When all the logistics are in place we will definitely be announcing our full pre-season schedule.”

While there are not many new arrivals at the Harare giants, there has been a mass exodus of players.

Highly-rated midfielder Brett Amidu has found a new home at FC Platinum while exciting full back Godknows Murwira and midfielder Dominic Mukandi have joined Ngezi Platinum.

The Glamour Boys also released strikers Roderick Mutuma, Jacob Muzokomba and defender Sydney Linyama.

Captain and midfielder Stephen Alimenda was also released by the club.

Mutasa said they have also forwarded some names of his preferred back room staff to the club’s executive.

Former player Zondai Nyaungwa is coming in to be the goalkeepers’ coach replacing Gift Muzadzi, who dumped the Glamour Boys to join Ngezi Platinum.

“Zondai is around and we want him to be part of us. We have forwarded the names to the executive (for another assistant coach). We want to bring in qualified personnel so that we can achieve our set targets this season,” Mutasa said.