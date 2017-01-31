Yadah shortlist stars

Share this article:

HARARE - A total of 34 players were picked for the final assessment during Yadah Football Club trials held at Alex Sports Club over the weekend.

Yadah, who were promoted into the Premiership after winning the Zifa Eastern Region Division One championship, invited players for trials over the weekend as they prepare to assemble a strong squad ahead of the 2017 Premiership season.

The trials attracted by more than three hundred players from across the country with former Premiership stars such as William Mapfumo, Lewis Matawu, Willard Kalongonda and Tarisai Rukanda making it into the final shortlist.

Yadah’s newly-appointed coach Jairos Tapera, who was involved in the weekend selection process expressed confidence that it has met its objectives adding that the final round of selection will be held next week at the club’s newly- adopted Chibuku Stadium in Chitungwiza.

“It was Yadah’s objective to look at talented players who have had no platform to showcase their talent and in this case that has been met,” Tapera said.

“I am just starting and I should say the turnout was amazing.

“More than 300 players of all age groups came to try their luck and we will have further assessments on Monday (today) then we can really see where we are going from there.

“We need to put some of the players that we have picked here through some physical fitness and see maybe after one week how they react so that we can make informed decisions.

“I think there are some good players which I feel if they are given an opportunity they can go all the way and excel.”

Tapera urged those who did not make it to not give up but to continue working hard wherever they are.

“The trials gave everyone a chance to be seen and even those who were not selected should not give up but continue to work hard as they wait for more opportunities in future,” he said.

Tapera, who is the former Young Warriors coach, was roped in as Yadah coach last week to replace Kuda Masaraure who does not have the minimum qualification of a Caf A licence as required by the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) for all top flight coaches.

Club owner Walter Magaya, who is the leader of Prophetic Healing Deliverance (PHD) Ministries is coming in as the club’s technical advisor and was also at Alex Sports Club to assist his technical team in identifying talented footballers.