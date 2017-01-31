Vagrants 'gang rape' woman

Share this article:

HARARE - A Harare vagrant who reportedly teamed up with his two colleagues and took turns to rape a woman appeared in court yesterday.

Richard Kabasa, 27, who is of no fixed abode, will stand trial on rape charges before Harare regional magistrate Hosea Mujaya.

He was remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The complainant is a 28-year-old woman from Mabelreign.

Prosecutor George Manokore alleged that on December 14 around 10pm, the woman was at corner Leopold Takawira Street and Parklane in the city.

She had just arrived from Epworth and was waiting for transport to Greencroft.

The court heard that one of Kabasa’s accomplices, who are still at large, grabbed the woman by the right hand and dragged her towards Harare Gardens.

It was alleged that he held a knife at the complainant.

Kabasa and another unidentified accused person then appeared at the scene.

They reportedly joined in to drag the woman into the park.

When they arrived at a secluded area under a tree in Harare Gardens, Kabasa and his accomplices pushed the victim to the ground.

They allegedly searched her before stealing a Prestige Multi 310 tablet.

Kabasa then forcibly removed the woman’s trousers before forcing himself on her while his colleagues looked on.

The woman could not scream fearing for her life because one of accused persons kept holding a knife at her.

When Kabasa had finished raping the woman, the State alleges, another accused persons raped the woman.

After the act, Kabasa and his accomplices reportedly fled from the scene, leaving the complainant helpless.

The woman filed a police report, leading to Kabasa’s arrest.