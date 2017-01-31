Singapore anticipates Manyuchi bout

Share this article:

HARARE - Top Singapore boxing promoter Alexander Shah says the world title bout set for March 25 is an opportunity for the island city-state to show the world that it can become the next Las Vegas of world boxing.

Charles Manyuchi is set to defend his World Boxing Council silver welterweight title on March 25 against Uzbekistan’s Qudratillo Abduqaxorov in the global financial centre.

Manyuchi comes into the bout with 20 wins, two losses, one draw and will defend his World Boxing Council (WBC) world silver welterweight title against 23-year-old Uzbek Qudratillo Abduqaxorov (9-0-0).

Shah, who runs Cartel International Promotions told Singapore media:

“It took a lot of work to get this world silver title fight here.

“I had to convince the WBC board of directors, the WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, I had to convince everybody to give us the chance to (do it) in Singapore.

“The selling point was that Singapore has good infrastructure, stable security, and is stable financially.... I said Singapore can be the Las Vegas of Asia.”

The last time Singapore hosted a major world title fight was when Indonesian Chris John defended his World Boxing Association (WBA) world featherweight belt at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre in November 2012.

Meanwhile, Manyuchi left the country on Thursday for Zambia where he will set up camp ahead of his title defence in Singapore.

The 27-year-old’s low key send-off was bankrolled by local sponsor Mr T35.

“We really wish Charles all the best in Singapore.

“Our company Mr T35 is trying its best to provide all the necessary requirements for Charles to defend his belt.

“We want to keep the Zimbabwean flag high,” said T35 general manager Martin Beula.