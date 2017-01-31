Sandra to collaborate with Jah Prayzah

31 January 2017

BULAWAYO - Dancer-cum-singer Sandra Ndebele has lined up several collaborations with artistes who include music star Jah Prayzah and upcoming musician and producer Leroy “Leeknotic” Mhike.

The lively singer told the Daily News that the duets are part of her strategy to take her music career to the next level.

“I will be releasing singles on a regular basis this year as a build-up to my 2017 album to be released later in the year. I am already working on several collaborations. Currently, I am working with Leeknotic and Jah Prayzah,” said Sandra.

She added that she had also roped in popular music producer Oskid on a song titled Ingoma featuring Bulawayo-based kwasa kwasa musician Mzoe 7.

“On Ingoma we decided to work with Oskid because he has proved that he is one of the best producers in the country and as such you can’t ignore such people if you want to be successful

“As for Mzoe 7, I am happy I got the chance to work with him because he is a natural, humble and easy to work with and I am confident the single will be an instant hit.

“The song will be officially released on February 12 with the video set to be released at the end of the same month,” she said.

The mother of three conceded that her music career took a back seat “because I was concentrating on looking after my kids.”

“Trust me this year I am going up the ladder. I will now focus my energy on music as I have closed the baby factory. I am not going to have more kids …I have lost a bit of weight too,” she said.

