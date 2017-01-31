Murwira thanks DeMbare

Share this article:

HARARE - Godknows Murwira says he will forever be grateful to Dynamos for “one of the most important chapters” of his life as he begins a new journey with Ngezi Platinum Stars having signed a two-year deal recently.

The former Monomotapa and Shabanie Mine utility player, who arrived at DeMbare in 2014, had become an integral part of the Glamour Boys team and is adamant the club provided him the true foundation of his career.

Murwira was among several new players that were unveiled by Ngezi Platinum Stars last week, who are preparing for a maiden dance in the African Confederation Cup after winning the Chibuku Super Cup in their first year in the Premiership.

And having spent two years at the Harare giants, Murwira said he felt it was the right time for him to move although it was not an easy decision for him.

“I want to thank Dynamos because they made me to be where I am today and without them I don’t think I would have reached this far,” Murwira said.

“Playing for Dynamos was one of the most important chapters in my life and I will remain grateful to them. It was not an easy decision for me to leave Dynamos because they are a big club with a huge following.

“I say goodbye to Dynamos after having had a fantastic time there. I will always remember the fans.”

Murwira said the need for a new challenge and the opportunity of playing in Africa was his biggest motivation in joining Ngezi. Playing in Africa, for Murwira is like a dream come true.

“I wanted to try new challenges,” Murwira said.

“You look at Ngezi Platinum and to some people they are a small club but personally I was impressed with the direction they are taking and I want to part of it. They are an ambitious side and I think if we can work hard it can be achieved.

“They are very professional in everything they do and I am proud to be part of them. I hope we will achieve a lot of things.”

Murwira is confident Ngezi Platinum will not be pushovers as they will fight in Africa and on the domestic front.

The highly rated fullback believes Tonderai Ndiraya has assembled an exciting group capable of going far.

“I have worked with coach Tonde (Tonderai Ndiraya) before and I have no doubts in him,” Murwira said.

“The fact that he led this team into the top ten while winning the major cup in their first year in the Premiership is strong statement and I hope we will be able to build on that going forward.”

Murwira, who was voted among the Castle Soccer Stars of the Year last season, is a versatile player, who can play in central midfield or on the wing which makes him a vital addition to Ndiraya’s squad.

The Chibuku Super Cup winners played their first competitive friendly match against Mozambican champions Ferroviario De Beira, who they beat 2-0.

They are currently in Mozambique for more friendly matches as they continue with their preparations.

The platinum miners won the right to represent the country in Africa’s second tier inter-club competition after winning the Chibuku Super Cup in their first year in the Premiership last year.

Ngezi have been very active on the transfer market strengthening their squad in order to compete both on the domestic front and on the continent.

Apart from Murwira, the Mhondoro-Ngezi based side also bolstered their squad by acquiring the services of national team goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya.

Madamburo have also snapped up former CAPS United and Dynamos defensive midfielder Dominic Mukandi, who was out of contract at the Glamour Boys.

Maclive Phiri, who was Tsholotsho’s top goal scorer last season, together with Bulawayo City captain Xolisani Moyo and Edgar Mhungu are some of the new faces at Ngezi Platinum as well as Qadr Amini.

The Zimplats-owned side has also unveiled some exciting juniors in Mandlenkosi Mlilo and Zivanai Chikwenhere, who they snapped from Prince Edward School.

Ngezi were drawn to face Pamplemousses Sporting Club of Mauritius in the preliminary round and will be away for the first leg on the weekend of February 10-12 before returning for the home leg a week later.

If the platinum miners negotiate their way past Pamplemousses SC, they will meet Angolan side CD Libolo in the first round.

If they get past Libolo, the Zimbabwean side will have to negotiate the final play-off round with teams dropping from the African Champions League qualifiers to progress to the group stages of the African Confederation Cup.