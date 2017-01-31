Mhaka to sponsor Mr Novice

Share this article:

HARARE - High-flying Mr Zimbabwe Men’s Fitness champion Simbarashe Mhaka is now giving back to the sport that has given him fame and fortune.

The 28-year-old, who has won the Mr Zimbabwe title twice, will be one of the sponsors for the Mr and Ms Novice contest to be held in Harare on March 25.

The package, however, remains a closely-guarded secret for now until the National Federation of Zimbabwe Bodybuilding and Fitness (NFZBBF) conclude their discussions with Mhaka.

Mhaka said he decided to partner with the contest since it gave him his first taste of professional competition in 2014.

“I started off my career with a fourth-place finish in the Mr Novice bodybuilding category in 2014 and went on to win Mr Midlands and Mr Musclemania in fitness category the same year and since then I have never looked back,” Mhaka told the Daily News.

“I won my first Mr Zim title in 2015 and Mr Ironman as well and then looked at expanding my horizon by trying out the South African shows the following year and was quite pleased with the results as I was crowned Mr Pretoria (2015), Mr Boksburg (2016) with my second Mr Zim coming last year.”

Mhaka said bodybuilding has changed his life which had come to a standstill and hence the decision to give back to the sport.

“My coming on board to support the national association with this sponsorship was chiefly motivated by the fact that I greatly appreciate what the sport has done for me,” he said.

“When I started bodybuilding I was just an ordinary school leaver without anything to fall back on but the sport has changed everything about my life so I have decided to pay back and inspire other athletes to work towards self-sustenance through sport.

“Through sport, my mind was opened because as a qualified instrument technician I was really narrow minded expecting only instruments to change my life so by winning titles I gained a bit of confidence to train people until I enrolled for a personal training course with IFA under Dr fitness Tinashe Chishanga. I am now a fulltime fitness trainer with my own academy.”