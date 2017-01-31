Malunga backs Manyuchi

Share this article:

HARARE - Chris Malunga believes Charles Manyuchi’s title defence in March is just another pit-stop for the World Boxing Council (WBC) silver welterweight holder on the way to becoming a world champion.

Manyuchi (20-2-1, 12 KOs), became the WBC silver welterweight champion after beating Russia’s Dmitry Mikhaylenko in May last year and is set to defend his title against Qudratillo Abduqaxorov (9-0, 6 KOs) in Singapore on March 25 this year.

Manyuchi left the country last week for Zambia where he will set up a camp to intensify his preparations ahead of the fight with his manager at Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions (OQBP), Malunga, insisting they will not leave any stone unturned in their quest for the 26-year-old to become world champion.

“The fight in Singapore is going to be tough and we are taking it seriously,” Malunga told the Daily News.

“We will make sure that the boxer goes through the right technical path for him to defend the title and also we will make sure that whatever is needed shall be provided for him.

“I think this is another step for him to become world champion and I am sure he knows what it means for him.

“We enjoy the support from Zambia and Zimbabwe particularly Mr T35 who has stood with us through bad and good times.”

Malunga said the recent achievement by Manyuchi of being named Zimbabwe’s Sportsperson of the Year will inspire him to even reach greater heights.

“We have started 2017 on such a good note by winning an award and I think it’s a morale booster to the entire team including the boxer to make sure he works very hard,” Malunga said.

“He is going to defend his title in Singapore and it has come at the right time for him to take that bout very serious.

“All that achievement by the boxer and the promotion comes out of hard work and the support we are receiving from different stakeholders.

“To win such an award like the Sports Person of the Year is a huge achievement and it means he is definitely going to do well in Singapore and is also heading for the WBC gold.”

Manyuchi last fought on October 14 last year when he knocked out Jose Agustin Feria of Colombia in a non-title fight in 2 minutes 42 seconds at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).