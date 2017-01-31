DeMbare's bid to keep Mkuruva

Share this article:

HARARE - Fading giants Dynamos are hopeful of persuading Warriors goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva to extend his stay with the club for the 2017 Premiership season.

Mkuruva, who returned from 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Gabon last week following Warriors’ exit in the group stages is out of contract with DeMbare after it expired at the end of last year.

The former Prince Edward High School student was reportedly demanding payment from the previous deal for him to renew his contract. However, prior to the reports Dynamos secretary-general Webster Marechera yesterday insisted efforts to tie down Mkuruva are at an advanced stage.

“Mkuruva is one of our key players and has done well for us. Negotiations for his contract renewal have been ongoing and we hope to finalise everything soon,” Marechera told the Daily News yesterday.

“As you are aware that he was in Gabon with the national team and only returned last week. He has indicated that he is definitely staying with us and we are looking forward to meeting with him soon to finalise some few things.

“But you never know with these players. Today we are on the same page and tomorrow he is shifting the goalposts but unless something comes up for now I can say our negotiations are going on well.”

Mkuruva has risen to become one of the Glamour Boys key players in the previous years and it will come as a huge blow if he decides not to renew his contract.

The 21-year old’s profile was boosted by his performance at Afcon were he emerged as the Warriors best player albeit in a losing cause. Despite conceding eight times in three matches at a rate of 2,6 goals per game, Mkuruva was probably the Warriors’ best player at the tournament.

He pulled off some astonishing saves especially in the matches against Senegal and Tunisia in which the Warriors lost 2-0 and 4-2 respectively. Zimbabwe would have conceded more had it not been for Mkuruva as he was severely exposed by his defence.

Dynamos, whose deal with BancABC expired at the end of last year, are faced with serious financial challenges, and are battling to retain some of their best players whose contracts expired at the end of 2016.

DeMbare have had an exodus of several stars including highly-rated midfielder Brett Amidu who has found new home at FC Platinum while exciting full back Godknows Murwira and midfielder Dominic Mukandi joined the Chibuku Super Cup winners Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Also last week the Glamour Boys released some of their senior players in strikers Roderick Mutuma, Jacob Muzokomba defender Sydney Linyama as well as veteran midfielder Stephen Alimenda although no explanation was given on their departure.

Lloyd Mutasa, who was given a fresh mandate to lead the Glamour Boys for the 2017 season is banking on recruiting unheralded players after the club’s executive indicated that their coffers are empty and are not in a position to compete for quality players on the transfer market.

As a result of lack of resources to compete on the transfer market with cash-rich clubs like FC Platinum, Harare City and Ngezi Platinum, Dynamos last week conducted trials as they seek to assemble a new team ahead of the 2017 season.

The technical team is expected to conduct further assessments this week to more than 30 players, who were picked during trials before getting to serious business for the new season.

While the squad regrouped to begin preparations for the new season last week, some senior players like Ocean Mushure and Masimba Mambare did not report for duty raising fears they could be on their way out.

The Glamour Boys had a difficult 2016 year in which they finished the season empty handed settling for fifth place on the Castle Premiership table.

Their woes were made worse after their bitter rivals CAPS United celebrated winning the title.