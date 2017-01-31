Afghanistan sound warning to Zim

Share this article:

HARARE - Afghanistan have warned of the danger that lies ahead for the Zimbabwe senior cricket team after their development side went 2-0 up in the ongoing limited overs series at Harare Sports Club.

The Asian side’s A team moved within a match to wrap up the five-match limited overs series with a 55-run win after Duckworth Lewis (D/L) at the expense of hosts Zimbabwe A in a rain affected match in the capital on Sunday.

The Asians are not new to upsetting Zimbabwe with the latest scar being a sucker punch that sent the locals packing out of the ICC World Twenty20 in India last March.

Zimbabwe failed to progress to the Super 10 stage after losing by 59 runs to Afghanistan.

It is a wound that the locals still want to avenge but the visitors have proven to be no pushovers following their recent dominance.

With their development side looking comfortable during this series, it will give confidence to their senior side which is set to tour Zimbabwe for a five-match One Day International series which gets underway on February 16 and runs till February 26.

Back home the Afghanistan A started the series brightly with a five-wicket win in the opening match buoyed by seamer Abdullah Adil’s four wickets for 22 runs and left-arm spinner Ziaurrahnman Akbar’s three for 24.

Zimbabwe had Nathan Waller with three wickets for 36 runs and batsman Tarisai Musakanda’s unbeaten 37 runs as standout performers.

And in Sunday’s match the visitors’ captain Shafiqullah Shafiq and opener Imran Janat powered their team to 208 runs all out in 47.3 overs with the hosts’ seamer Carl Mumba taking a five-for for 54 runs.

Batsman Ryan Burl’s half century (55 runs) went in vain as Zimbabwe managed to reach a measly 126 all out in 27.5 overs to lose the match by 55 runs D/L.

Zimbabwe A will be looking to bounce back and save the series by winning today’s third unofficial ODI at the same venue and ensure that they would have everything to fight for in Friday’s fourth match and the final game scheduled for Sunday.

Zimbabwe A Squad: Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Joylord Gumbie, Innocent Kaia, Charles Kunje, Neville Madziva, Tendai Maruma, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Peter Joseph Moor, Tapiwa Mufudza, Carl Mumba, Ryan Murray, Tarisai Musakanda, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi.