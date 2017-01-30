Opposition parties coalition not feasible

Share this article:

EDITOR — The much talked about formation of the grand coalition among the opposition political parties in the country supposedly fronted by the former Vice President Joice Mujuru of the Zimbabwe People First party as leader and Morgan Tsvangirai of the MDC is a script on paper which is not feasible.

The coalition will suffer a stillbirth because the two political figures, Mujuru and Tsvangirai come from different backgrounds that seem to be like water and oil which are difficult to mix.

Zimbabweans should not be fooled into believing that Mujuru and Tsvangirai could suddenly become their messiahs when they have already showed that they are not.

In actual fact, the two politicians have different egos that would make them fail to coexist in the formation of that coalition if ever it is going to be formed.

The fact that Mujuru decided to come up with her People First project without joining the MDC which has been around for some years shows that the coalition would not materialise.

Actually, it is surprising that the Zimbabwean political parties could manifest their cowardice to the extent that they cannot stand on their own as they believe that having coalitions is the way forward to dislodge Zanu PF from power. Mujuru who has decided to challenge her former boss President Robert Mugabe is so new in opposition politics and one wonders why she would want to have a coalition with another opposition party as a way of challenging Mugabe.

It is naïve for her to come up with a political party and then fail to stand on her own.

Rushing to other already existing political parties as a way of having a supposedly strong support base from the electorate is a sign of political immaturity.

Does that make any political sense for Mujuru to form a political party and then fail to stand alone, only to have a coalition with other opposition parties?

Such a move could turn out to be doomed because if one forms his/her political party it would be on the understanding that he/she is good enough to be a leader.

So Mujuru’s move to talk about the issue of coalition with the MDC could turn out to be a betrayal to her supporters who have been for the past decades calling Tsvangirai a puppet of the west.

JM