Magaya switches to water

Vasco Chaya  •  30 January 2017 10:53AM  •  11 comments

HARARE - Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder Walter Magaya has unveiled new anointing bottle, but this time with water not oil.

The new anointing bottle containing what is called water of life was unveiled last week at his Waterfalls base in Harare.

“The new anointing bottle was inspired by biblical verse Revelations 22:1- 2 which read... “Then the angel showed me a river with the water of life, clear as crystal, flowing from the throne of God and of the Lamb. It flowed down the centre of the main street. On each side of the river grew a tree of life, bearing twelve crops of fruit, with a fresh crop each month. The leaves were used for medicine to heal the nations.

“The anointing water is found in a bigger bottle for it to last long and the vision is to send this water of life to schools and hospitals among other places such that it will heal the nation,” said Magaya.

He described the new anointing water as very powerful.

“Iyi haumbofi wakaijairira iyi...when the water of life touches you, it transforms your life forever for the glory of God,” he said.

Back in the day, Magaya used to deal with bottles containing anointing oil.

What happened with the oil that he was using?Does it looses its power ?This is pure madness this is not how God works .The devil uses water from the seas please people do not misled .He is not from God

Forgiveness Nyakuweka - 30 January 2017

The reference to Water of Life in Revelation 21:6 appears in the context of New Jerusalem and states: "I will give unto him that is athirst of the fountain of the water of life freely". Revelation 22:1 then states: "And he showed me a river of water of life, bright as crystal, proceeding out of the throne of God and of the Lamb" .

shifting to higher levels - 30 January 2017

Kkk false prophet

Ndoda - 30 January 2017

This won't cost him anything,,100%profit&vanoda zvinhu vachingo mhanyira kuzadzisa chiporofita(In the last days they will be false prophets,, they will remove the mountains, but I Jesus didn't send them.......People of Zimbabwe please verengai magwaro.Shoko raMwari hariwirirane nekutengeswa kweruponeso,,ask n'anga ndidzo dzinobhadharisa.The devil is now in the church beware!!!!!Like it or not there is no gospel of prosperity,, we pray&worship for internal life in heaven not hupfumi hwepano pasi.Seek the salvation for the time is near,,we will suffer on this earth but our wealth is in heaven.Pray for yrself&God will provide,,musazviise mumaoko asatan nekuda hupfumi hwe pasi pano.And nzeve dzekunzwa ngaanzwe.This vs Magaya is referring doesn't mean what he is claiming??????beware

Matsotsi - 30 January 2017

@matsotsi that is true, people they don't read the bible for themselves, they are after wealth but in bible zvinonzi varombo muchagara muinavo and zvakaoma kuti mupfumi awane humambo hwekudenga. my advice is salvation first then zvimwe zvozotevera. of course there are compound meaning pama scriptures but what vaMagaya is referring is totally different. Mwari haapo apa zvachose

facts - 30 January 2017

vane maziso asi havaone, vane nzeve asi havanzwe,

facts - 30 January 2017

The devil is very clever,he knows that sickness and poverty can make people believe in anything as long as they are promised wealth and healing worse if they don't read the bible for themselves.Magaya and some of these so called "prophets" are just taking advantage of this.In Matthew 24 the Bible tells us about the coming of these false prophets and they will do all kinds of miracles but they won't be representing God.So i urge all who are blindly following these "men of god" to seek the truth from the Bible and repent before they are led to a path that appear to be very wide but will eventually lead them to destruction.

Janana wa Bikaz - 30 January 2017

You comment to say its evil, hee he is making money...ndimi murikumupa mari yacho here. Have you ever used the anointing oil or the mantles and mukaona zvisingashandi. Surely what people do not understand, they call names and what they understand they destroy. He needs mercy and not sacrifice. Shame on you Zws, you cannot celebrate your own.

water of life - 30 January 2017

