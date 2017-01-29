DStv Eutelsat Star Awards winners announced

Share this article:

HARARE - Winners of the national stage of the 2016 DStv Eutelsat Star Awards competition have been named, with students from schools in Harare, Mutare, Bulawayo and Chishawasha winning accolades for their entries in the poster and essay categories of the competition.

Andile Dube, 18, of St Columba’s High School, Bulawayo took the honours in the essay category with 16-year-old Ruvimbo Jongwe of St Dominic’s High School in Chishawasha coming second.

In the poster category, Shaun Matondo, 16, of Hartzell High School in Mutare was named winner while 17-year-old Brandon Murira of Mutare Boys High School was the runner-up.

MultiChoice Zimbabwe publicity and public relations manager Liz Dziva said the national champions will represent Zimbabwe against representatives from other countries.

“We were delighted with the number of entries received for 2016 and judging of submissions from across Zimbabwe has now been completed.

“We are pleased that the prize winners come from a number of schools across the country and we are hopeful that they will do well in competition against the other countries’ national winners, as their submissions have now gone for consideration at international level,” said Dziva.

The DStv Eutelsat Star Awards competition, sponsored by MultiChoice Africa and its satellite partner, Eutelsat, is open to students from secondary schools across Africa.

It seeks to promote knowledge and understanding of the role of satellites in communications technology. The competition is made up of poster and essay categories, with winners at country and continental level.

Since the competition was launched in 2011, Zimbabwean students have fared well at international level with poster and essay sections having been won by Zimbabweans against stiff competition from peers across the continent.

The international level winners will be announced at a ceremony hosted by the competition sponsors in Lagos, Nigeria, on Tuesday, February 7.

Female astronaut Claudie Haignere, former astronaut and French minister, who is a special advisor to the European Space Agency director-general, will chair the jury for the DStv Eutelsat Star Awards in a move aimed at acting as a strong incentive for female students to live up to their full potential.

Other members of the judging panel members include Ronke Bello, the chief executive officer of Innovative Technology Literacy Services in Nigeria, Rodney Benn, the regional director for Africa of Eutelsat, Melt Loubser, general manager (broadcast technology of MultiChoice Africa), Elizabeth Ohene, a journalist and former minister of State in the ministry of Education, Science and Sports in Ghana, Professor Stephen Simukanga, a former University of Zambia Chancellor and now director general of the Higher Education Authority, John Ugbe, managing director of MultiChoice Nigeria and Jenerali Ulimwengu, a well-known writer, columnist and lawyer from Tanzania.