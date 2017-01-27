Mokoomba to hold farewell concert tonight

Share this article:

HARARE - Globetrotting Mokoomba, who are currently back in Zimbabwe after tours of Europe and North America, will perform at Alliance Francaise in Harare tonight before a seven-nation tour of Europe.

The seven-nation tour of Europe, which will take them to Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Denmark and Netherlands, will kick-off in Munich, Germany and end on February 24 in Brussels, Belgium.

The masters of Tonga rhythms are expected to sample new tracks off their forthcoming album to be released by Germany-based Outhere Records.