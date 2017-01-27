Mokoomba to hold farewell concert tonight

ENTERTAINMENT WRITER  •  27 January 2017 2:44PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Globetrotting Mokoomba, who are currently back in Zimbabwe after tours of Europe and North America, will perform at Alliance Francaise in Harare tonight before a seven-nation tour of Europe.

The seven-nation tour of Europe, which will take them to Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Denmark and Netherlands, will kick-off in Munich, Germany and end on February 24 in Brussels, Belgium.

The masters of Tonga rhythms are expected to sample new tracks off their forthcoming album to be released by Germany-based Outhere Records.

Related Articles

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely