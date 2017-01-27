Macheso dates Concession

Share this article:

HARARE - Sungura star Alick Macheso will return to Concession tomorrow night for a concert to be held at Dandamera Hall courtesy of Charles Promotions.

After the brief trip to Mashonaland Central, the Tafadzwa singer will return to Harare for a gig to be held at Zebra Village on Sunday.

According to Orchestra Mberikwazvo manager Lucky Macheso, the sungura kingpin will sample new songs off his forthcoming album.

“During our brief break in January, we were working on our forthcoming album which is expected to be released in the first quarter of the year provided all things go according to plan,” the Orchestra Mberikwazvo manager said.