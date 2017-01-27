Jah Prayzah kick-starts 2017

HARARE - Music star Jah Prayzah will hold his first major show this year tonight at 7 Arts Theatre in Harare where he will share the stage with songbird Ammara Brown and Sam Dondo.

At the highly-anticipated concert, the Uzumba-born music star is expected to officially unveil the replacement for lead guitarist Braveman Chizvino Mawanza, 29, better known as Baba Harare, who recently quit the Third Generation Band to pursue a solo career.

Jah Prayzah’s manager, Keen Mushapaidze, is confident the new guitarist will be a perfect replacement for the hugely-popular Baba Harare.

“Jah Prayzah fans will definitely love him at first sight on January 27 at 7 Arts Theatre in Harare where we will share the stage with Dondo and Ammara,” Mushapaidze told the Daily News early this week.

Tonight’s concert was initially meant to be a platform to introduce Dondo’s new album Game Changer, being produced by the award-winning Oskid. The launch of the new album has been pushed to a later date.

There is a great possibility that many music fans will go to the 7 Arts Theatre gig enticed by Ammara’s famous all-action stage display.

The daughter of the legendary music star Andy Brown has arguably become Zimbabwe’s top female star on the concert circuit.

