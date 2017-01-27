Harare City settle Mawiwi lawsuit

Share this article:

HARARE - Harare City have reached an out-of-court settlement with former coach Bigboy Mawiwi for $25 000 in unpaid salaries and terminal benefits.

Lawyer for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) club told judges they wanted to withdraw the case which had been due to start in the Supreme Court yesterday.

Charles Kwaramba, who represented the Sunshine Boys, told Supreme Court judges Elizabeth Gwaunza, Ben Hlatswayo and Susan Mavangira a settlement had been reached in recent days and the case had been resolved. He declined to provide details of the settlement.

The football club, which is owned by the City of Harare, filed an appeal with the Supreme Court after Mawiwi won an arbitral award to be paid $25 000. The Supreme Court bench had ruled that Harare City FC's appeal was not properly before the court after noting certain technical irregularities.

“Can we allow a withdrawal of something that is not before us?” Gwaunza, who was leading the bench, queried.

Kwaramba immediately conceded to have the matter struck off the roll.

“By consent, the matter is struck off the roll with costs,” Gwaunza ruled.

In his court papers, Mawiwi said he was employed by the Sunshine Boys as head coach on a fixed-term contract before termination of his employment on July 29, 2014.

He further said he was owed wages and terminal benefits which the football club was refusing to pay, leading to the litigation and subsequent issuance of an arbitral award.

“On November 25, 2015, an arbitral award was made in my favour and it was ordered as follows; that respondent be, and is hereby ordered to pay $25 817 being terminal benefits and salary owed in three equal monthly instalments.

Mawiwi had said in his court papers.