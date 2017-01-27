Gospel star Lundi Tyamara dies

Sowetan  •  27 January 2017 3:19PM  •  0 comments

JOHANNESBURG - Gospel star Lundi Tyamara has died after a long battle with stomach TB and liver complications.

He was 38.

Sources close to the musician confirmed he died in an Edenvale hospital at 12.40am.

The Ndixolele hitmaker was moved to ICU on Monday after his condition took a turn for the worse.

Insiders confirmed that the singer was placed on oxygen machines as his liver “had practically stopped working“.

The family, management and friends wish to thank South Africans and those in the neighbouring countries for their support, prayers and words of encouragement at this difficult time.

"Lundi put up a gallant fight against his illness, but God's will prevailed. We ask that his fans, supporters and followers join us in celebrating his life. We will always remember him for how he brightened up our days with his God-given talent. Rest in peace Lundi," said Anele Hlazo, his manager and family spokesman.

Despite the dire situation, his family remained hopeful that “God’s intervention” would help get him through the ordeal and called on the nation to pray for him.

Lundi was first admitted to hospital in December after returning from a trip to China.

Details of his funeral will be communicated at a later stage.

