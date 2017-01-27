Bulls arrive for Super Rugby Weekend

Share this article:

HARARE - Vodacom Bulls coach Nollis Marais is looking forward to his side’s clash against the Toyota Cheetahs at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow when the Old Mutual Super Rugby Weekend explodes.

The Pretoria-based Super Rugby franchise arrived in Harare yesterday afternoon ahead of the weekend jamboree.

This is the second year running the two-time Super Rugby champions have held their pre-season training in Zimbabwe after they played against the Toyota Cheetahs at the same venue last year.

The event organised by Kyros Sports has grown bigger this year with four Super Rugby sides crossing the Limpopo this time around.

The Toyota Cheetahs will also take on the DHL Stormers tomorrow at 3pm at the same venue.

“We are looking forward to it again. Last year was such a great experience for us; the people were friendly, it was out first trip here and we enjoyed it. That’s why we are back,” Marais told reporters after touching down at Harare International Airport yesterday.

“We have got a good game against the Lions on the weekend and we are looking forward to the match.

“The Lions are always a good side; it’s always a hard battle to play against them. They beat us in Super Rugby and we beat them in the Currie Cup so it’s going to be a tough match on Saturday.

“I think the Lions are bringing in a young side and we also brought a few guys who we want to see how they play. At 1pm, I hope it’s not too warm, we are used to the heat but it’s going to be a tough game. I think it’s going to be a great day of rugby.”

Marais praised their first visit to Zimbabwe last year and it was a huge factor in them agreeing to come back this year.

“There was a lot of team building and we also got a good match against the Cheetahs and we saw this we needed to work on” he said.

“It’s always good to have the team away from home just to build a bit of team spirit and to get the guys onto the field and not sending them home afterwards but still can work to make that everything is on place. It helped us a lot and that’s why we are back her again this year.”