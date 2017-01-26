Zhakata's big pay day

Share this article:

HARARE - Zora star Leonard Zhakata was the centre of attraction at a Harare hotel yesterday after he was presented with a whopping $6 000 for claiming the top three positions on the annual Radio Zimbabwe Coca-Cola Top 50.

The 48-year-old singer got $2 500 in recognition of the fact that Madam Boss, which featured Progress Chipfumo and Suluman Chimbetu, took pole position on the prestigious chart. In an incredible feat which has stunned fellow artistes, Zhakata also got $2 000 for claiming second position with the track Zvine Mwaka and an additional $1 500 for getting position number three with the song Moyo Wekutenda.

After missing out on the Radio Zimbabwe Coca-Cola Top 50, where he was a distant position 20, music star Jah Prayzah made amends in the annual ZBC TV Coke Top 50 video chart where he pocketed $2 500 after landing position one with the hit Watora Mari. Tytan, whose hot duet with Ammara Brown, Mukoko, was the second-best video on the chart, took home $2 000. Ex Q, who also collaborated with Ammara, was presented with $1 500.

At the prize-giving ceremony, Zhakata attributed the clean sweep of all the Radio Zimbabwe Coca-Cola Top 50 prizes to the support from his fans.

“Firstly, I want to thank my fans who sacrificed their resources in form of money on airtime and their phones to vote for me. I do not even know how to thank them,” he said

In an earlier interview with the Daily News, the zora star promised to hold a free thank-you concert for his fans.

“It will be a special get-together event where the Zimbabwe All Stars group will thank fans for their support.

“Apart from the get-together party for zora cadres, we are going to host another party at Isheanesu Centre in Glen View,” said the zora star.

Jah Prayzah dedicated the prize to his fans.

“My fans are the best people in my music career, without them there is no Jah Prayzah. The prize encourages us to work extra hard this year to maintain the standards set. It is my wish to continue growing to match the Coca-Cola brand,” said the Watora Mari hit-maker.

Ex Q regards the $1 500 he received as recognition for the hard work and money he used to make the video.

“Videos are very hard to produce and this recognition came as an encouragement to me and ndinotombodzorawo tumari (I will recoup some of the expenses) which I used in making the video,” he said.