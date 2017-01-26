UZ wins bid for 'sanctions' impact study

Share this article:

HARARE - Academics at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) have won a bid to research the impact of “western-imposed sanctions” on Zimbabwe, which was essentially a travel ban and an asset freeze on President Robert Mugabe’s inner circle.

Announcing the winners yesterday, principal director in the Higher and Tertiary Education ministry John Dewa said $150 000 has been availed for the research.

“Nine proposals were submitted out of which seven met the basic criteria. After a rigorous and transparent adjudication, the UZ consortium with 11 members of different backgrounds from social sciences, law and pure sciences came out the winner,” Dewa said.

The consortium will be led by Albert Makochekanwa — chairperson of the Economics department.

Dewa said other bids came from Bindura University, Zimbabwe Open University, Lupane State University and other private consultancies.

“It is expected that the findings from the research will be published in several regional and international peer-reviewed journals such as African Journal of Economic Policy, South African Journal of Economic History, Journal of Applied Sciences in Southern Africa and Journal of Human Capital,” he said.

Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo said the research was not political but purely for academic purposes.

“The actual impact of sanctions on the lives of ordinary citizens has not been audited, analysed, understood and accounted for.

“We need to understand the impact in order to make informed policy interventions,” Moyo said.