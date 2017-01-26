UZ wins bid for 'sanctions' impact study

Helen Kadirire  •  26 January 2017 5:07PM  •  1 comment

HARARE - Academics at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) have won a bid to research the impact of “western-imposed sanctions” on Zimbabwe, which was essentially a travel ban and an asset freeze on President Robert Mugabe’s inner circle.

Announcing the winners yesterday, principal director in the Higher and Tertiary Education ministry John Dewa said $150 000 has been availed for the research.

“Nine proposals were submitted out of which seven met the basic criteria. After a rigorous and transparent adjudication, the UZ consortium with 11 members of different backgrounds from social sciences, law and pure sciences came out the winner,” Dewa said.

The consortium will be led by Albert Makochekanwa — chairperson of the Economics department.

Dewa said other bids came from Bindura University, Zimbabwe Open University, Lupane State University and other private consultancies.

“It is expected that the findings from the research will be published in several regional and international peer-reviewed journals such as African Journal of Economic Policy, South African Journal of Economic History, Journal of Applied Sciences in Southern Africa and Journal of Human Capital,” he said.

Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo said the research was not political but purely for academic purposes.

“The actual impact of sanctions on the lives of ordinary citizens has not been audited, analysed, understood and accounted for.

“We need to understand the impact in order to make informed policy interventions,” Moyo said.

Comments (1)

First, you know that the are shenanigans afoot when a minister of higher education has to explain that "After a rigorous and transparent adjudication..". In normal peer review processes, these things are implied and do not have to be explained. Second, it is at the very best, misleading for the minister to suggest that this is purely for academic reasons.. really? If so why is he, a political appointee who himself has been a target of the sanctions, openly and periodically criticized them and an unrependant critic be the one to bear the news. Third, In my view it is disingenuous to suggest that this is not political when the explained justification for the grant is that it will help inform policy decision, which unto themselves are political in nature. Last but not least, how does the Professor know with certainty (as implied by his statement), at the outset that the research will be published in the said peer reviewed journals. I humbly submit that this is another sinister effort to hoodwink and lie to the Zimbabwean people about the failures of the current government, and offering plausible deniability with the use of 'science' to shifting blame.

gudo - 26 January 2017

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely