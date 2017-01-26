Rains to subside: Met

Share this article:

HARARE - Rainfall in most parts of the country will reduce dramatically, with most areas experiencing no rain for now.

This comes after torrential rains and floods wreaked havoc across the country over the last few weeks with flash floods, but the deluge was expected to reduce significantly after a fortnight.

According to the latest forecast from the Meteorological Services Department (MSD), most of the country will only be partly cloudy.

“Mashonaland Central and West, north of Midlands as well as north of Matabeleland provinces will experience isolated thunderstorms.

“The rest of the country is forecast to be partly cloudy.

“Thunderstorm activity should be expected in places with significant rains mainly along the central and northern provinces,” MSD said.

The heavy rains experienced throughout the country were caused by La Nina — a climatic condition which is characterised by heavy rains and floods.

During the period when there were heavy rains, MSD warned people not to try and cross flooded rivers and streams where the depth is unknown, and to fill potholes and keep grass short to avoid mosquito breeding areas.

According to Zimbabwe National Water Authority acting corporate communications manager Tsungirirai Shoriwa, dam levels have increased by 20 percent.

He said areas that were in critical need of water such as Mount Darwin, Kotwa, Mutawatawa and Mutoko now have sufficient amounts to meet their needs.

“The current rains have continued boosting the country’s dam levels as most dams have recorded notable gains,” Shoriwa said.