Pasuwa still Zimbabwe coach

Share this article:

HARARE - Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa has not resigned from the national team and is willing to continue with the side despite the poor performance at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Gabon.

Zimbabwe returned from the tournament yesterday after they were knocked out in the group stages.

Speculation had been rife on the coach’s future and there were reports that he had resigned from his post.

Pasuwa’s manager Gibson Mahachi said they were waiting on the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) before making any hasty decisions.

“Pasuwa has not resigned from the national team. We need to do things the right way because he has a contract with Zifa which runs for two years,” Mahachi said.

“In that contract it is stated that Zifa will conduct a review at the end of the first year. That first year is coming up at the end of next week.

“Once Zifa conduct their review, it is up to them to notify us whether they want Pasuwa to continue and finish the remaining year. For now we are just waiting on Zifa to conduct their review.”

Mahachi and Zifa are also still in negotiations regarding the coach’s salary which Harare businessman Wicknell Chivayo promised would pay.

“He has not received his salary since May last year but we are currently in discussions with Zifa regarding the matter,” Mahachi said.

“I’m sure it is a situation which will be sorted out in due course and it is a separate matter from the review which Zifa will do after the end of the first year of his contract.”

Meanwhile, Pasuwa felt that lapses in concentration in the opening minutes were the Warriors’ biggest let down in Gabon.

In all three matches, Zimbabwe conceded in the opening 10 minutes and they had to play catch up.

“Yes, we tried our best but unfortunately we couldn’t go through to the quarter-finals and we did learn some lessons. I think in the near future with the youngsters in the team, we can do better next time,” Pasuwa said.

“It was a matter of lack of concentration in the first 15 minutes. If you look at all three games, we were losing concentration in the first 15 to 20 minutes and there after the guys would play well until the last minute. If you make a mistake, you are punished and that’s what football at the high level is like.”

The Warriors’ build-up to the tournament was also chaotic as issues to do with accommodation, kit, remuneration all made headlines.

“One problem we are having is that we just want the end result. We need to look at how we prepare ourselves,” Pasuwa said.

“This is football at the highest level and we need to put everything in place before we go and play at such tournaments.”