Lucky fan off to Gabon

HARARE - A lucky football fan will get to watch the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final after winning a competition conducted by Total Zimbabwe.

The company yesterday handed over the prize to Gerald Mangena, who entered the competition after buying fuel at a Total service station in Warren Park last week.

Mangena entered the competition by submitting a unique code from a scratch card he received on the Total website.

“I still can’t believe that I won, it is indeed a dream come true. This is an opportunity for my wife and I to take a second honeymoon as we got married last year in October,” he said.

The couple will be in Gabon on the February 4, a day before the final and will return to Zimbabwe on February 6.

Total Zimbabwe managing director Christopher Okonmah said: “As Total Zimbabwe we are excited to give our lucky winner an unforgettable experience of watching the Afcon final live.”

Although the grand draw has already been conducted and a winner has been confirmed, football fans still have a chance to win more prizes.

“We are still running our selfie competition at selected stations were customers can take selfies by our banner and they stand a chance to win grand prizes on February 5,” Total innovations and communications manager Anesu Mutasa said.

In July 2016, Total became the official sponsor of African football for the next eight years when it signed an agreement to support the Confederation of African Football (Caf)’s 10 principal competitions, starting with the Afcon tournament in Gabon.

In Africa, Total has an established presence going back more than 80 years and is positioned as the continent’s leading oil company.

Total is supporting the continent’s sustainable energy transition. Active across the energy development and marketing chain, Total is a significant employer in Africa.