Zacc entrapped me: Suspect tells court

Share this article:

HARARE - Harare businessman, Malvern Chimutashu, who is accused of attempting to coerce a key witness in Higher Education deputy minister Godfrey Gandawa’s alleged fraud case, yesterday claimed that Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) officials trapped him in a bid to nail him.

Chimutashu, 33, appeared before magistrate Lizani Ncube.

He was represented by Clemence Ngweshiwa, who claimed Zacc officials crafted an affidavit that entrapped his client.

He was subsequently arrested for obstructing the course of justice and accused of interfering with Walter Chasara the star witness.

Prosecutor Michael Reza argued that Chimutashu had made a partial plea of guilt by admitting that he was trapped.

Ncube will determine whether the matter should be referred to the Constitutional Court on January 30.

According to Reza, on July 27 last year, Chasara reported an alleged fraud case at Zacc against Gandawa.

The court heard that Chasara then submitted a written statement implicating Gandawa as one of the accused persons.

It was alleged that between July and September last year, Chimutashu met Chasara and persuaded him to withdraw the charges.

The court heard that Chimutashu then crafted an affidavit purporting that Chasara had made a false report against Gandawa to Zacc.

After compiling the alleged document, Chimutashu only left a space for Chasara to append his signature as acknowledgement of the drafted facts.

The crafted affidavit was disassociating Chasara from being a star witness, indicating that he had been coerced to file a report at Zacc.

It was alleged that Chasara had been promised an unspecified amount of money in the event he signed the document.

However, on September 6, Chasara approached Zacc and reported that Chimutashu was coercing him to sign the alleged affidavit.

The following day Chasara met with Chimutashu at Avondale Shopping Centre, under the guise that he would sign the document.

As Chimutashu handed over the affidavit to Chasara, he was immediately arrested by ZRP officers in the company of Zacc officials.