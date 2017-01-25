Mayers to lead Zim women

Share this article:

HARARE - Zimbabwe ladies cricket all-rounder Sharne Mayers is set to lead the team at next month’s ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The 24-year-old takes over from substantive skipper Chipo Mugeri, who is away on maternity leave.

Mayers is, however, not new to captaincy having been in charge of the team in 2011 before she suffered a knee injury which subsequently ruled her out of the 2014 World Cup African Region Qualifiers played in Tanzania in December 2012.

Zimbabwe team for the qualifiers scheduled for February 2, also comprise the diminutive wicketkeeper batsman Modester Mupachikwa, hard-hitter Precious Marange and all-rounders Josephine Nkomo and New Zealand-based Tasmeen Granger among other players.

Nine other teams are expected to take part in the qualifiers including fellow Group A members with Zimbabwe- India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland and Thailand while Group B is made up of South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Scotland and Papua New Guinea.

The team is currently in South Africa playing against the provincial teams across the Limpopo as part of their preparations for the Colombo qualifiers but Granger will only link up with her teammates in Sri Lanka.

While in South Africa the Trevor Phiri-coached side has played four matches winning two, losing one and drawing one and today play their last match against the combined provinces before their scheduled departure tomorrow.