Mayers to lead Zim women

Austin Karonga  •  25 January 2017 7:54PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Zimbabwe ladies cricket all-rounder Sharne Mayers is set to lead the team at next month’s ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The 24-year-old takes over from substantive skipper Chipo Mugeri, who is away on maternity leave.

Mayers is, however, not new to captaincy having been in charge of the team in 2011 before she suffered a knee injury which subsequently ruled her out of the 2014 World Cup African Region Qualifiers played in Tanzania in December 2012.

Zimbabwe team for the qualifiers scheduled for February 2, also comprise the diminutive wicketkeeper batsman Modester Mupachikwa, hard-hitter Precious Marange and all-rounders Josephine Nkomo and New Zealand-based Tasmeen Granger among other players.

Nine other teams are expected to take part in the qualifiers including fellow Group A members with Zimbabwe- India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland and Thailand while Group B is made up of South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Scotland and Papua New Guinea.

The team is currently in South Africa playing against the provincial teams across the Limpopo as part of their preparations for the Colombo qualifiers but Granger will only link up with her teammates in Sri Lanka.

While in South Africa the Trevor Phiri-coached side has played four matches winning two, losing one and drawing one and today play their last match against the combined provinces before their scheduled departure tomorrow.

Related Articles

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely