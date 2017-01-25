Katsande quits Warriors

Share this article:

HARARE - Warriors captain Willard Katsande has announced his retirement from international football.

The 31-year-old Kaizer Chiefs midfield enforcer played his final game as Warriors crashed out of the Afcon tournament following a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Tunisia on Monday night.

Katsande has been one of the Warriors’ standout performers in recent years.

But he was, however, unable to help the team to qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament.

“I have decided to call time on my national team career after bowing out from Afcon. There comes a time where you have to make the hard decisions as you know I am 31 and it’s just the right time to now fully concentrate on my club career at Kaizer Chiefs,” Katsande told SuperSport after the loss to the Carthage Eagles.

“We played well but we have not been consistent conceding goals despite working hard but we take back lessons and hopefully things will be different next time.

“I have given many years to my nation and I want to see younger players follow in my footsteps and hopefully become even better. I have had a great time in the national team and I am definitely grateful about it.”

Meanwhile, Warriors striker Knowledge Musona lamented the team’s lack of experience after their exit.

Musona scored his first Africa Cup of Nations goal while Tendai Ndoro added another in the second half, but the Warriors were undone by first half goals from Naim Sliti, Youssef Msakni, Taha Khenissi and Wahbi Khazri.

Musona, who was forced to watch the second game against Senegal on the sidelines because of injury, felt the team lacked experience to cope with the best teams in Africa.

“I think we lacked experience in our team and we will take it as a learning curve. All the matches that we have played we tried our best. We conceded goals from situations that we can improve in the future,” Musona said.