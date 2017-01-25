Kasukuwere mauls Mnangagwa supporters

Mugove Tafirenyika  •  25 January 2017 2:28PM  •  9 comments

HARARE - In a fresh assault on Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s allies — as Zanu PF’s ugly tribal, factional and succession wars continue to burn hot — Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere has once again described them as a bunch of “drunkards” who allegedly think that the ruling party “is run from beer halls”.

Kasukuwere, who is also Zanu PF’s all-powerful national political commissar, and is believed to belong to the Generation 40 (G40) faction which is opposed to Mnangagwa succeeding President Robert Mugabe, also told the Daily News at the weekend that the VP’s backers were allegedly hellbent on effecting illegal regime change in Zanu PF.

The miffed Kasukuwere, who is nicknamed Tyson on account of his combative political style, said this while responding to questions regarding last week’s strong assertion by Mnangagwa’s supporters that Zanu PF’s acting provincial chairpersons were holding office irregularly as they had allegedly been imposed on party structures.

“We have always said we are aware of the agenda of these people who interestingly seem not to have any idea of how Zanu PF is run, to the extent of thinking, in their little intoxicated minds, that this massive party is run from some dingy hotel in Masvingo or some other place like that, hoping to effect regime change. But they will be sorry,” he said. Kasukuwere’s savage attack on Team Lacoste, the Zanu PF faction rallying behind Mnangagwa’s mooted presidential aspirations, came as his vocal friend and Higher Education minister, Jonathan Moyo, was also viciously laying into the Midlands godfather himself, vowing publicly on Sunday that he would never support the VP’s alleged bid for the leadership of the ruling party.

Among the people who have recently claimed that Kasukuwere is imposing G40 members in provincial structures is former minister Paul Mangwana, who is also Zanu PF’s deputy legal affairs secretary.

But Kasukuwere dismissed Mangwana’s and other alleged Team Lacoste kingpins’ contention that he was running Zanu PF in a factional manner as “beerhall talk” that was solely motivated by “successionist interests”.

“He (Mangwana) is just trying to be big-headed because the chairpersons were approved by the politburo and he should have asked his boss Patrick Chinamasa, who chairs the national disciplinary committee, about it.

“Why is he trying to confuse people by making statements while he is drunk? Why did he make noise in defence of Ezra Chadzamira when he came into office through the same process to replace Killian Gwanetsa?

“Is it not his province that made that recommendation and why didn’t he make the same noise if he did not believe the process was within the provisions of the Zanu PF constitution?

“Is it not a fact that Section 264 of the party constitution says the deputy chairperson takes over from the chairperson when he is removed? Mangwana is clearly out of order and he should just shut up,” Kasukuwere fumed.

This is the second time in less than two years that Kasukuwere has described Mnangagwa’s allies as drunkards.

In May 2015, he labelled some leaders of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) as drunkards, after the former liberation fighters launched a scathing attack on him and other ruling party bigwigs.

War veterans have made public their desire to have Mnangagwa as Mugabe’s successor — a decision that has seen them sailing on a collision course with G40 kingpins.

Comments (9)

Am quite sure that Kasukuwere was even more drunk when he made those comments. When one men on his way to somewhere meets several people and see them all as drunk, it is mostly likely it is him who is drunk.

Mutemo Pisa - 25 January 2017

lets resolve economic issues

lol - 25 January 2017

What Tyson is simply saying here is yes Munangagwa will take over leadership of zanu but will never be our president bcoz G40 will kick the ball lapo shatini and zanu will loose the same way they did in 2008

Diibulaanyika - 25 January 2017

kkkkkk, G40 will disappear and leave this country if Ngwena assumes leadership of the party, for they will all be arrested, thrown into jail and suspended from the party

mukristu - 25 January 2017

kkkkkk, G40 will disappear and leave this country if Ngwena assumes leadership of the party, for they will all be arrested, thrown into jail and suspended from the party

mukristu - 25 January 2017

Kudzingana kwacho kwanyanya- you fire this chairman put another one, fire him again put another one. Surely at 1 time someone will never know kuti chairman chaiye ndeupi. Hapachina law apa noone following constitution

Cde Pasipanodya - 25 January 2017

these electoral cowards are a worst of your time tyson,they think the presidency can be inherited

truth - 25 January 2017

Its interesting to note that the good minister now sees the bad roads.He did put time aside yestaday to tour the roads ,especialy Seke road .Thats good mr kasukuwere.Plse spend more time on this .Politics is for pple at zanu headqotas.Leave that to them.Yu do yo job as vp has instructed yu to do yestaday.Its imperative yu spend energy on yo ministrial job ,than bootlicking .Councils allege that its yo interference that disturbed them from fixing roads.Harare has no proper town clerk bcoz yu intervened.Service delivery is at its lowest.Chitungwiza say the same.Yu are not the minister of roads but since yu run councils yu may want to speak to mr Tsvangirai to urge him to come dwn hard on his guys ,to fix the roads.I addressed vp on the road repairs but yu jumped in and want to brief Pres Mugabe 1st on declaring it national disaster,are yu seeing faction competition in this.Plse dont.Be seriouse wth citizens .Put aside factional nonsense now and rally behind presidium.Please.

viola gwena - 25 January 2017

While yu Mr Kasukuwere ,are waiting for president Mugabe to brief him,for now yu can brief Mr Tsvangirai on the national disaster .Mr Tsvangirai is the institution running town councils.Dont see any politics in this.A national disaster is above party politics.Mr Tsvangirai has the country at heart also and he is yo boss on a doted line.Go and see him and brief him.

viola gwena - 25 January 2017

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely