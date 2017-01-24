ZC partners Cricket SA

Share this article:

HARARE - Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) is set to benefit from Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) success story following a meeting between the two boards in Harare on Saturday.

The meeting resolved to form a joint working group that would endeavour to improve co-operation and bilateral relations on cricket development.

The discussions covered a wide range of areas including better governance and administration, cricket development and technical support for ZC, the resource limitations and realities faced by both countries, and various ICC matters of mutual interest.

ZC chairperson Tavengwa Mukuhlani led the local delegation comprising vice-chairperson Sylvester Matshaka, managing director Wilfred Mukondiwa, Givemore Makoni (head cricket affairs), Nesta Vaki (head corporate affairs), Ronald Chibwe (finance committee member) and Enock Ikope (board member).

On the other hand, CSA came in with a high powered four-member delegation led by chief executive Haroon Lorgat, and Chris Nenzani (president).

Mukuhlani paid tribute to CSA for the initiative which he said stands to strengthen the game in the country in every respect.

“ZC is grateful to CSA for taking this initiative which follows engagement between the two countries at presidential level. CSA can play a leading role to help us to strengthen our game in almost every respect,” Mukuhlani told ZC media.

His CSA counterpart Nenzani said: “Despite our own limits and challenges, there are many areas in which we could be of assistance and we want to start with Zimbabwe Cricket. For instance, it is widely acknowledged that CSA has introduced some of the best standards of corporate governance in the world and this is something we can easily share with our neighbours.

“On the playing field we have Namibia playing in our domestic provincial competitions while Zimbabwean teams participate in all our youth cricket weeks and are currently engaged in a tri-series under-19 tournament against ourselves and Sri Lanka. What we want to strive for is to create a win-win situation for cricket on the African continent in all its regions and all its aspects.”

Meanwhile, Afghanistan A is expected in the country today for five one-day games against the Zimbabwe A side scheduled for Harare Sports Club beginning on Friday.

An 18-member squad is currently in camp in preparation for the Asian development side.

The series serves as a build up to the senior sides’ bilateral encounter comprising five One Day Internationals scheduled to run from February 17 to 26.

Zimbabwe A Squad: Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Joylord Gumbie, Innocent Kaia, Charles Kunje, Neville Madziva, Tendai Maruma, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Peter Joseph Moor, Tapiwa Mufudza, Carl Mumba, Ryan Murray, Tarisai Musakanda, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi.