Vincent misses Open ticket

HARARE - Zimbabwean golfer Scott Vincent missed a chance to play at The Open Championship which will be played at Royal Birkdale in July when he finished 68th at the Singapore Open at the weekend.

Vincent ended the tournament on seven-over par 291 after rounds of 72, 71, 74 and 74 during the Asian Tour tournament held at the at Sentosa Golf Club.

The Open is the oldest of the four major golf tournaments and is held in the United Kingdom.

Thailand’s Prayad Marksaeng, who won the tournament, and Phachara Khongwatmai, Korea’s Younghan Song and South Africa’s Jbe’ Kruger secured their places in the second event in The Open Qualifying Series.

The series offers 44 places in golf’s most international major championship at leading tour events across the globe.

Marksaeng, 50, won the tournament with a score of nine-under par 275 while Khongwatmai, Song and Kruger were a further shot behind on eight-under par 276.

“I waited in the clubhouse for about two hours before I knew I won the tournament. I felt very relaxed, didn’t think too much and just went for my lunch,” Marksaeng told the Asian Tour website.

“I am turning 51 on January 30. This will be the best birthday present for me. I am very happy with my birdie on the last.

“It was a really long putt, about seven feet. I am glad I made it. I am happy that I managed to finish my round before the rain suspension. I don’t like having to wait for play to resume actually. It’s too slow for me. I like to play fast.”