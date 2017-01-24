Ngezi seek more friendlies

Share this article:

HARARE - Ngezi Platinum Stars chairman Jeremiah Gasiteni says the club is looking to play more practice matches as they continue to prepare for the Africa Confederation Cup qualifiers.

The platinum miners begun their pre-season preparation almost a month ago and are looking to make a huge impact in Africa.

The Chibuku Super Cup winners played their first competitive friendly match against Mozambican champions Ferroviario De Beira, who they beat 2-0 at the weekend, and Gasiteni revealed there are plans to give their players more international exposure with the organisation of friendly matches in the absence of any serious domestic competition.

“Remember we are currently in off-season and that is why we are looking to arrange some friendly matches both within the country and outside to give the players the needed international exposure before we venture into the Africa Safari,” Gastene said.

“We are still organising and looking at other teams to play outside the country. But suffice to say, so far so good and everything that we have wanted is in place.”

Ngezi have been active on the transfer market strengthening their squad in order to compete both on the domestic front and on the continent.

The Mhondoro-Ngezi-based side bolstered their squad by acquiring the services of highly-rated former Shabanie Mine and Dynamos right back Godknows Murwira.

Madamburo have also snapped up former CAPS United and Dynamos defensive midfielder Dominic Mukandi.

Maclive Phiri, who was Tsholotsho’s top goal scorer last season, together with former Bulawayo City captain Xolisani Moyo and Edgar Mhungu are some of the new faces at Ngezi Platinum.

The Zimplats-owned side has also completed the signing of full-back Qadr Amini.

Ngezi were drawn to face Pamplemousses Sporting Club of Mauritius in the preliminary round and will be away for the first leg on the weekend of February 10-12 before returning for the home leg a week later.

In the event that the platinum miners negotiate their way past Pamplemousses SC, they will meet Angolan side CD Libolo in the first round.

If they get past Libolo, the Zimbabwean side will have to negotiate the final play-off round with teams dropping from the African Champions League qualifiers to progress to the group stages of the Confed Cup.