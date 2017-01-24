CAPS take preps to Zambia

Share this article:

HARARE - Zimbabwean league champions CAPS United will take their preparations for the African Champions League to Zambia this week where they will play two practice matches.

Makepekepe will leave the country on Thursday, play Zambian champions Zanaco on Friday and will play the final match on Sunday against a team which is yet to be confirmed.

The Green Machine’s chief executive officer Cuthbert Chitima said: “This trip will help us prepare for our campaign in the Champions League. It is good to play away from your home country as it will help us a lot when the tournament starts.

“So far we are happy with the progress that the team has made in the pre-season training and the fact that we managed to retain most of our players is also pleasing as well.” Lloyd Chitembwe’s side were drawn to take on Lesotho side Lioli FC in the preliminary round of the African Champions League with the first leg set for Berea in three weeks’ time.

If United get past Lioli, they will meet Democratic Republic of Congo glamour side TP Mazembe in the final qualifying round before the group stages.

At the weekend, Makepekepe, who began pre-season training two weeks ago, launched their preparations with a friendly tie against Mozambican champions Ferroviaro de Beira at the National Sports Stadium.

Chitembwe’s side won the match 2-0 courtesy of goals from Abbas Amidu and Amon Kambanje.

Two new signings in midfielder Ronald Chitiyo and defender Last Sithole were introduced in the second half where they put in decent performances on their debut.

Chitiyo provided an assist for Kambanje with a neat through ball.

Meanwhile, Ferroviaro de Beira coach Aleixo Fumo believes Zimbabwean representatives in the African inter-club competitions CAPS and Ngezi Platinum Stars can do well in both competitions.

While United will be doing duty in the Champions League, Chibuku Super Cup winners Ngezi will be taking part in the African Confederation Cup.

Before taking on Makepekepe on Sunday, Ferroviaro had lost 2-0 to Ngezi Platinum at the Baobab Stadium 24 hours earlier.

“I know for CAPS to reach the group stages it will not be easy as they will face TP Mazembe. All of us know what TP Mazembe is all about but in football CAPS can achieve anything,” Fumo said.

“It’s all about believing in yourself and having the confidence in your ability so CAPS can reach far in this competition.”