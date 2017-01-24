Brothers jailed for manhandling cop

Share this article:

MUTARE - Two Dangamvura brothers have been jailed for a combined 16 months after they manhandled a cop who wanted to arrest their brother on a prostitution-related charge.

Hebert Mapanga, 28, of Chisamba village in Dora under Chief Zimunya and his 43-year-old brother Munyaradzi Mapanga, of Gimboki Phase 1, were convicted after a full trial by magistrate Tendai Mahwe.

They were jailed eight months each.



The brothers were charged with defeating or obstructing the course of justice as defined in Section 184 (g) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

The court heard how on December 10, 2016 at Gimboki Pipes in Dangamvura, Herbert and Munyaradzi hindered police officer Henry Matebwe in the execution of his duty by shouting and throwing stones, leading to the escape of the wanted person — Langton Mapanga.



The cop had stopped Langton and identified himself as a police officer. He informed him that he was under arrest for prostitution.



Langton’s three brothers, Herbert, Munyaradzi and James, who is still at large, intervened and stopped Matebwe from escorting Langton to the police station.

When members of the public tried to intervene, the three brothers picked up some stones and threatened members of the public.

Tatenda Chaodza, 24, who witnessed the drama, testified against the brothers.



He said when the police officer tried to apprehend Langton, Herbert walked up to him and ordered the cop to leave his brother.



Chaodza said as the cop struggled to drag Langton to an open space; Herbert grabbed his waist and pulled him off Langton.

James and Munyaradzi then joined in to mob the cop, drawing public attention.

However, when some people tried to come to the rescue of the cop, the three brothers picked up stones and threatened them, making good their escape, Chaodza recounted.



