Tsvangirai dismisses death rumours

STAFF WRITER  •  23 January 2017 5:45PM  •  5 comments

HARARE - Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, has dismissed reports made on social media last weekend that he was dead or near death.

His spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka, accused enemies of the former prime minister of spreading the malicious and damaging claims.

“Zimbabweans should rest assured that their leader is alive, well and in good health,” he said in a statement.

“There is a morbid and malicious rumour circulating about ...Tsvangirai,” Tamborinyoka added.

Last weekend, social media was ablaze with rumours that the 64-year-old long-time President Robert Mugabe rival has been in deteriorating health.

Mid-last year, Tsvangirai was diagnosed with colon cancer.

However, he recently announced that he was recovering well.

Tsvangirai, who was prime minister in an uneasy coalition government with 92-year-old Mugabe from 2009 until 2013, is undergoing treatment in neighbouring South Africa.

Tamborinyoka said: “Today (yesterday), Sunday 22, January 2017, he will address a provincial council in Gwanda. Tomorrow (today), he will be in Binga, Matabeleland North, conversing with ordinary Zimbabweans about the future of our country,” he said.

Tsvangirai lost the 2013 presidential election to Mugabe and has led the MDC since 1999 but the party has been wrecked by splits over how to confront Mugabe’s Zanu PF.

Comments (5)

The resemblance to vaMugabe s problems va Tsvangirai.Yu are both frail,very dark,they wish yu die also bcoz yu are not retiring.Yu both say pple will remove me not anyone.Yu both lost trusted wives ,yo current wives are eccentric on their beauty.Yu both rumoured to love other women coz a number of yo party women were caught wth yo fingure prints all over their bodies.Eh, party lezders.

viola gwena - 23 January 2017

chawakagona MT NDECHEKUISA CHAMISA pauVP EVEN IF U DID NIT LIKE HIM . KANA UKAFA PARTY HAIPARARE CHAMISA ARI RIGHT

MASVINGIO - 24 January 2017

@Viola. kkkkkk ,tete you are crazy.which women have Save s prints on their bodies?kkkkk.uyadhunya tete.

peter - 24 January 2017

tsvangi bvuma washakara ne cancer ye mtshaza inorwadza ndakamboiita. tarisa photo yako paHerald waenda nemdhidhi cancer

gokororo - 24 January 2017

Like Father, like Son. Mugabe dies every January so will it be with Tsvangirai. Zimbos don't worry. They always resurrect.

Weston Mugocha - 24 January 2017

