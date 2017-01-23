'Mnangagwa pulling ahead'

Guthrie Munyuki  •  23 January 2017 5:47PM  •  10 comments

HARARE - United Kingdom-based politics expert, Stephen Chan, says Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is steaming ahead in the nasty Zanu PF race to succeed President Robert Mugabe.

The respected professor of international relations at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies told the Daily News yesterday that Mnangagwa was charging ahead because the Zanu PF group which is rabidly opposed to him succeeding Mugabe, the Generation 40 (G40) faction, had no candidate within its ranks to rival him.

The G40, and Mnangagwa allies, Team Lacoste, have been fighting hammer and tongs over the past two years, over who will succeed Mugabe, who turns a mature 93 next month.

Chan said because Mnangagwa was in pole position at the moment, he was attracting significant international attention as the most likely candidate to succeed Mugabe.

“As long as those who oppose Mnangagwa cannot identify and rally around a candidate, he will be the one who attracts international attention.

“All major players, from the Europeans to the Chinese, have dossiers on Mnangagwa, and outline strategies on how to approach dealing with him.

“This is impossible when it comes to the opposing faction (G40). In international terms, therefore, Mnangagwa is ahead by default,” Chan told the Daily News.

Mnangagwa has been under the cosh in recent days for hosting sacked Zanu PF officials at his rural home during the festive season, with his party foes alleging that this was in fact a meeting organised to plot the ouster of Mugabe from power.

Since the images of him holding a coffee mug inscribed with the words “I Am the Boss” emerged in the public domain, Mnangagwa’s foes have also gone to town about the issue, interpreting it as his open statement that he has unbridled presidential ambitions.

But Chan said he saw nothing wrong with Mnangagwa drinking from such a cup.

“This was stupid (the furore over the coffee mug). I myself had a coffee mug with the same words on it. It’s just a personal joke to drink out of such a mug first thing in the morning when the world looks impossible.

“If people are quarrelling about this, it makes policy outlooks even more remote. If the mug had the words, ‘I will print money’ on it, then there would at least have been a debate on fiscal policy,” he quipped.

Since the “Cupgate” saga, Mnangagwa’s allies, particularly a large cross-section of war veterans, have escalated their loud calls for Mugabe to retire and pave the way for his long time aide to take over the reins at both party and government levels.

Expelled former Mashonaland Central youth chairperson, Godfrey Tsenengamu, recently joined this growing chorus by Team Lacoste to have Mnangagwa succeed Mugabe.

Former Cabinet minister and war veterans’ leader, Christopher Mutsvangwa, together with his executive, have also stepped up their efforts to force Mugabe to step down, accusing the increasingly frail nonagenarian of being at the centre of the country’s rot.

Businessman-cum-politician, and an avowed Mnangagwa loyalist, Energy Mutodi, has also vented along similar lines, imploring Zanu PF to hold an extraordinary congress to choose Mugabe’s successor.

He claimed that Mugabe had become so unpopular in Zanu PF that “99 percent” of the party’s members now wanted him to resign before the eagerly-anticipated 2018 national elections, as there was allegedly no way that the nonagenarian could win elections against popular opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

And like Tsenengamu, Mutodi and Mutsvangwa, former Zanu PF chairperson for Mashonaland West province, Temba Mliswa, has also recently suggested that Mugabe should hand over power to Mnangagwa, as the ruling party’s deadly tribal, factional and succession wars burn ever hotter.

Mugabe has studiously refused to name a successor, arguing that his party should rather follow what he sees as a more democratic process, to manage his succession via a congress.

Comments (10)

the people will choose mugabe succesor

congress - 23 January 2017

The people will not choose Mugabe's successor because there is not such thing as the will of the people in ZANU-PF.

gudo - 23 January 2017

This is nolonger news Chan.The vp now needs to do his job seriously on economy.There is a lot he needs to do locally to help the economy.He must not be lost in these stupid fights anymore bt show his diference on economy.Fine he started Command Agri ,bt he needs to do more on solar energy ,tourism .

viola gwena - 23 January 2017

Our roads are a disaster,town and rural.A national disaster .Vp has to lead his government on road repairs.The roads are now an embarrasement.Seke road is undrivable at night.Its a matter of tyme for an accident.Infact it must shut.Totaly shutdown.We cannot have this ,plse in our country.The vp is minister of justice also and its so sad to note how diplorable Rottern Row Courts are.They are filthy inside,stinking toilets,never washed windows and no public address systems for magistrates.Goodness me.Why Vp?So much filth at our courts.The benches were lat renewd in 1980.You have work Mr Vp.

viola gwena - 23 January 2017

Roads are a priority now

Young Zimbo - 24 January 2017

So those who have been alseep in govt for 36 yrs will suddenly come up with solutions on all these issues you raise, eh Viola? The whole country needs to shut down and all perpetrators shot by firing squad. The shock will get us to shape up!

Sagitarr - 24 January 2017

Tete spot on.Viola our roads remind us of the 1902,during Rhodes and Lobengula.Plse tell vp to act.Airport road is not the only road in Zim.The courts you mention are a disgrace.Now you are talking tete Vee.

peter - 24 January 2017

If the vice Pres can tuckle these 2 major issues tete ,then i may agree he could be the man.They have just splashed $14m on new cars for the election that money can fix the Seke road you mentioned.Seke road between St Martins and SPCA is a hell on road.Its so bad i can believe its Harare.

peter - 24 January 2017

So your Mr VP, who is heading the Justice Ministry and has let the courts become dilapidated will suddenly have them cleaned up "once he is in office"? Really? If he has failed to discharge his duties as a minister, how in hell can he be expected to excel when he has tens of ministers reporting to him? Spare us the twaddle @viola we're not ma grade zero isu!! Your so-called analysis is childishly sickening. Your slavish accolades to your VP will never make him a great leader,

Sagitarr - 24 January 2017

Well Minangagwa is going to take over zanu leadership and then it will end there bcoz next year zanu will be an opposition party . G40 if they donot support Munangagwa with a dwindled support base zanu inyama yekugocha next year the writing is on the wall . .They is no way a less intelligent but very cruel former gukurahundi can pull through with a divided zanu with G40 kicking the ball in the shatini heavy defeat is looming for him .

Diibulaanyika - 24 January 2017

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely