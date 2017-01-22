Zoro helps popularise Zumba

Share this article:

HARARE - With weight-related diseases such as heart failure, hypertension, stroke and even some cancers becoming prevalent, many people have suddenly become health-conscious and are now changing their lifestyles.

Some have resorted to healthy-living lifestyles by watching their diets, carrying out exercises with some even joining their local gym.

It is now a usual early morning occurrence to see groups of fitness enthusiasts taking strolls, jogs or brisk walks

Of late, one of the most popular fitness disciplines Zumba has become a favourite of many with its reported effective weight loss results.

Among the country’s top instructors of the discipline is Zororo Nhira better known in fitness circles as Zoro — a thorough-bred fitness enthusiast.

"It started off by accident as I was merely into choreography especially for weddings. I did several weddings and had several participants coming back to me telling me how much they had lost weight in such a short period,” Nhira told the Daily News on Sunday.

“I then decided to venture into fitness training and enrolled for Zumba qualification with a Cape Town institution and became a Zumba-certified instructor.”

He says Zumba is an easy and enjoyable way of losing weight as it involves well-structured dances and aerobic elements accompanied by different music from many genres initially involving, pop, soca, samba but now as it evolves further it now incorporates elements such as hip-hop, house music and even our own sungura music.

These dance moves are calculated to work on certain parts of the body such as the thighs, calves among other parts of the body.

“As people dance, they would be enjoying themselves far too much to notice any discomfort and in my case I do this by using very popular songs at the time like Jah Prayzah’s Mudhara Vachauya which is very popular in my dance classes which I conduct at the National Ballet,” he says.

“It is important to relate to clients paying particular attention to the music selection as Zumba can have the young, the old, everyone as participants.”

Nhira says he now commands a large class of fitness enthusiasts as many people hear of the effectiveness of Zumba in weight loss.

“I have so many classes such that I’ve had to also conduct private lessons with other clients. I’ve also helped grooms and brides lose weight drastically just before their weddings and Zumba has worked wonders for them but of course it is a complicated process where I listen to the needs of each member of my classes, look at their health history etc before putting up a dance regime suitable for them,” he says.

The popular fitness instructor says he has also worked with top corporates whose workers he worked with on fitness programmes, as well as different cancer associations with whom he carried out cancer awareness programmes.

“Zumba is a very interesting way of losing weight and living healthy and these days with the increase in so many health-related diseases and deaths, people need to become health-conscious and live healthy lifestyles,” Nhira urges.

On his achievements in the fitness industry, Nhira says his career has enabled him to travel all over the world — be it for certification or fitness workshops.

“I’m proud to have contributed in many charity causes such as the cancer awareness campaigns and I hope stakeholders take notice of these awareness campaigns and take positive action,” he says.