Kirsty officially opens Petra pool

BULAWAYO - Olympian Kirsty Coventry officially opened the Petra High School swimming pool situated in the leafy suburb of Selborne Park in Bulawayo yesterday.

Speaking at the occasion Coventry said she was happy that schools were still considering swimming as one of the sports that learners should do.

“It’s very exciting to be able to take time to do this. The school board and the parents have worked hard to do this,” she said.

“We all know things are tough in Zimbabwe. It’s encouraging to see that schools still want swimming and they are making it a priority. It’s good for the learners and the community.

“The more we have more pools that a functioning and working being put into place by the communities means that the clubs locally and nationally get to draw swimmers from more groups, it’s very encouraging.”

Coventry, who won two gold, four silver and one bronze medals during a glittering Olympic career and 14 medals at the African Games, encouraged the Petra pupils to believe in themselves to excel academically and in sports.

Speaking at the same occasion Petra High Scholl board chairperson Ian Conolly said they were so excited that they finally have a pool at their institution. Over the year, students had to use the pool at Petra Primary School.

“We are very excited to have this facility. It’s a facility that we built for the community. This is going to help a number of children in the City of Bulawayo,” he said.

“The pool is a water polo pool; it is designed for water polo. In that regard it is the only full size water polo pool in Bulawayo. This comes as a great and magnificent facility for the Bulawayo community as a whole.”

Also in attendance at yesterday’s official opening ceremony was former Sports minister David Coltart, who spoke highly of Coventry because of her attitude, determination and patriotism.