Court stops DeMbare AGM

HARARE - The High Court has stopped the Dynamos Annual General Meeting (AGM) which was set to be held tomorrow after a number of former players applied for an interdict.

Former Dynamos players led by Ernest Kamba, who are represented by Mambosasa Legal Practitioners, approached the court seeking an interdict to stop the meeting from taking place since they have been barred from attending.

Kamba, Moses Chunga, David George, Cremio Mapfumo, Makwinji Soma Phiri, Erick Aisam, Misheck Chidzambwa, Stanley Chirambadare, Grassiano Kapfunde and Sam Mukomondo are listed on the application as the appellants.

Dynamos Football Club (Pvt) LTD is listed as the respondents.

“The matter has been set down for January 23 at 3pm before Justice Priscilla Chigumba in chambers,” Kamba said.

“The application seeks to stop the purported AGM to be held on Sunday if other former players and shareholders are excluded.

“The venue of the AGM must also be neutral and not be at a personal premise of purported executive.”

The AGM will now only go ahead after Chigumba has made a ruling this coming Monday.

In his founding affidavit field together with the High Court application, Kamba said together with the other former players, they had tried to reason with current board chairperson Bernard Marriot but their efforts were in vain.

“In the interest of the club and company, through a social media group that we run with other former players, we agreed that we should bury the hatchet and engage applicant’s current executive so that we can work together for the benefit of both club and company,” Kamba said.

“To that end the applicants who are all locally-based and other former players listed below who are based in various parts of the country and the world agreed that we should participate at the AGM for the purposes of uniting the greater Dynamos family members.

“As a way of reaching out to applicant’s current administration I was tasked...to make a press statement expressing our willingness to attend the AGM and requesting some information and proxy forms in order to fully prepare for the meeting and allow foreign-based shareholders to participate at the meeting and cast their votes, if need be.

“On January 12, 2017, in response to my press article, first respondent through its chairman...Marriot had an article...in which he rubbished my proposal to work together and even threatened to assault us should we attempt to attend the AGM which meeting is suppose to take place at a property owned by Kenni Mubaiwa...

“...Marriot categorically stated that we will be prosecuted. His claims that he is a gangster only serve to buttress our fears of attending the AGM at a private premises where we can either be assaulted or barred from attending . . .”