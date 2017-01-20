DeMbare bickering must cease now

Share this article:

HARARE - Since time immemorial, Dynamos has always had an opaque ownership and leadership structure which has certainly curtailed the club’s growth.

Presently, there is an ongoing ownership wrangle between the Bernard Marriot group and Ernest Kamba’s posse over who should be in control of the club.

As one of the country’s oldest and most successful football team, DeMbare should be an institution that is on solid footing financially and materially.

At the moment, the club does not have a training ground, a stadium, offices, a clubhouse and even a wheelbarrow in their name.

Dynamos have a large fan base implying that the club should not struggle financially like what happened last year when they were dragged to court over a $250 000 debt owed to a local financial institution.

Due to their stature and previous success, the Glamour Boys should be a force to reckon with on the continent, competing with clubs like TP Mazembe, Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Ahly, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, Esperance and Etoile du Sahel.

These clubs are giants who are run professionally and have made huge investments in infrastructure and human resources.

Dynamos have everything at their disposal to become the Al Ahly or the TP Mazembe of Zimbabwean football.

This can only happen if these two warring parties sit down and agree to work together for the good of Dynamos.

At the moment, the bickering and mudslinging in the press will not help anyone but soil the image of the club which has already taken a severe battering over the years.

If there is unity of purpose in the DeMbare board and competent officials were running the club, many corporates would jump onto the opportunity to be associated with the Glamour Boys.

However, the present malaise at the club is also a threat to Zimbabwean football in general.

DeMbare is a big institution and must not be allowed to die.

Unfortunately those people at the helm seem bent on satisfying personal egos at the detriment of the opportunities offered by the potential gold mine they are sitting on.

In England, traditional community teams likes Manchester United, Liverpool and Everton have moved with the times and are now under the stewardship of corporate entities.

They have realised the need to evolve in order to remain competitive both commercially and on the pitch.

Dynamos need to do the same or they will become extinct like Zimbabwe Saints, Black Aces and Arcadia United.