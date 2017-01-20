Botswana no longer recognizes Gambia's Jammeh

Mmegionline  •  20 January 2017 2:36PM  •  4 comments

GABORONE - Botswana has become the first country to announce that it no longer recognize Yahya Jammeh as Gambia’s president.

A statement from government said: “Following Mr. Yahya Jammeh’s refusal to hand over power to the President-elect Adama Barrow, in accordance with the expressed will of the Gambian people, the Government of Botswana announces that it will no longer recognise Mr. Jammeh as the President of Gambia, together with his Government.”

Jammeh’s term in office was due to end today after the inauguration of President-elect Adama Barrow but Gambia parliament extended

his rule by 90days in the cloud of State of Emergency that was declared on Tuesday.

Botswana has also called for the international community to do the same by condemning Jammeh.

“The Government of Botswana therefore continues to appeal to the international community to do all within its power to exert pressure on Mr. Jammeh to hand over power in order to ensure a smooth transition,” said the press statement.

Viva Ma Zebra thank Botswana despite taking alot bashing when you speak out

Kw - 20 January 2017

Well done, Botswana. Your only problem is backtracking when face pressure from some of these dictators. If the there is a Gambian ambassador kick him out!

Augustine Zingwe - 20 January 2017

I hope they will also be the first to not recognise Mugabe's government next year once Zanu-Pf is voted out of power.

ISO Patriot - 20 January 2017

Ian Khama Please advice SADC before you leave office to learn from ECOWAS

Pw - 21 January 2017

