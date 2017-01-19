Super Rugby Weekend programme out

Share this article:

HARARE - Organisers of the Old Mutual Super Rugby Weekend have released the programme for the event which will be held at the National Sports Stadium on January 28.

For the second year running, Kyros Sports will be brining Super Rugby action to Zimbabwe with South African sides the Vodacom Bulls, Emirates Lions, Toyota Cheetahs and DHL Stormers set to tour here.

Last February, the Toyota Cheetahs and the Vodacom Bulls held week-long training camps in Zimbabwe before playing a warm-up match against each other at the National Sports Stadium.

This year, action will kick off at 10am witch the Harare Sports Club Under-21 side taking on their rivals from Old Hararians.

Shortly after at 11am, the Prince Edward Tigers will take on Kyle College Vikings in the second curtain raiser of the day.

The main action will commence at 1pm when the Vodacom Bulls take on the Emirates Lions.

The Toyota Cheetahs match against the DHL Stormers will kick off at 3:15pm.

The four South African teams are using the event to prepare for their 2017 Vodacom Super Rugby season which gets underway on February 23.

Meanwhile, the Stormers have stepped up their training campaign at the High Performance Centre in Bellville, with 50 players.

Hooker Scarra Ntubeni (Achilles), wing Leolin Zas (leg) and flank Steph de Wit (ankle) are the only three players in the 50-man wider training group that are currently sidelined with significant injuries.

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck said that with so many young players in the group vying to make an impression and put themselves in the reckoning for the 2017 Vodacom Super Rugby campaign, there is healthy competition at the High Performance Centre.

“We have got some incredibly talented young players who are hungry to make an impression, which pushes the senior players as well,” Fleck told the Stormers website.

“After a great camp in Hermanus, we want to build some positive momentum as we look ahead to our pre-season games against the Toyota Cheetahs in Harare, SWD in George and Emirates Lions at DHL Newlands.”