Mugabe 'death' pastor further remanded in custody

HARARE - The State yesterday changed charges several times against Kariba pastor Phillip Mugadza who “predicted” President Robert Mugabe’s death, before remanding him in custody for one more night.

His lawyer, Gift Mtisi, said his client had initially been charged with undermining the authority of the president, then “criminal nuisance” and finally

“insulting people of a certain race or religion.”

Mugadza announced last week that the 92-year-old head of State would die on October 17 this year.

When he appeared before Harare magistrate Vongai Guwuriro, his lawyers Mtisi, Obey Shava and Jeremiah Bamu, argued that he must be immediately released without any conditions because he had been over detained.

He has been held since Monday.

Guwuriro dismissed the application, before the lawyers launched another request, on the basis that the State was now preferring new charges that he had not been previously warned against.

“He signed a statement for a charge completely different to the one he is facing in this court today. We discovered the new charge here in court.

“I do not know whether it’s a Sharia Law, as the accused is being forced to fight while his hands are tied at the back,” Mtisi said.

The State went on to produce two different statements which had been signed by Mugadza relating to the new charges he is now facing.

Shava said the police lied to him that his lawyers were aware of the new charges and that there was no harm if he signed the statements.

“He had no opportunity to be explained by his lawyer the implications of the new statements he was signing. Therefore, the new charges should not be allowed to stand,” Shava said.

Mugadza was remanded in custody to today when Guwuriro is expected to hand down her ruling.

Charges against Mugadza arose after he gave an interview on January 12.

The State accused Mugadza of causing an offence and insulting the Christian religion and the African tradition by predicting someone’s death, arguing it is taboo to do so.

“It was on the 26th December 2016 when I was in prayer and God said to me this coming year the president is dying and he told me that he is dying on

October 17, like I said earlier on that I am not happy for someone to die, but this is something that is going to happen.

“People may ask me what if he does not die, I do not know how much he believes in prayer but he has to do something about this prophecy,” Mugadza is alleged to have said.

“I just want to tell you something concerning the year 2017, it is a very special year because of the number Seven and at the same time also 2017 collides with 37 years by which Zanu PF has been ruling this beautiful nation of Zimbabwe, but something is going to be happening also, which is very critical for us to know, it is not to say that I am glad to announce this, but I am just saying it because that’s what God told me,” he said before making reference to Mugabe’s “death”.

He went further and said Mugabe would not die if he listens to him, making reference to the Biblical Hezekiah.

He said Mugabe must go public and state that he does not want to die in order to save himself from the impending death.

“He has to go public about it but he is old anyway. I think it’s ok for him to go home. He has been ruining this beautiful nation. Zanu PF has been evil and I am not saying because I am against him. I am bitter yes, angry, but I have asked God to forgive me. What I am saying now has nothing to do with my bitterness,” he allegedly said.