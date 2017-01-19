Govt must attend to drug shortages urgently

Share this article:

EDITOR — I read with dismay that hospitals in Zimbabwe are running short of crucial drugs.

This had me thinking how people’s lives will be saved if the hospitals that are supposed to help them run out of crucial drugs.

Most of us were aware that the country’s public health sector was collapsing and getting worse by the day but news that major hospitals are only left with two weeks’ supply of a major drug used during surgical operations was shocking.

As most of us are aware, there are many surgical operations that take place on a daily basis be it baby deliveries to emergencies and even accidents.

One wonders what will happen after the two weeks when this crucial drug runs out, especially for the patients and family members of those who will be in need of such services.

We are all aware that the government and everyone is experiencing the liquidity crunch but something needs to be done urgently before the crucial drugs completely run out.

Already, most people in this country are failing to access health services because they do not have health insurance and the few that do

have are being told by health institutions to pay cash up-front for some of these services.

According to the article published in your paper, the country’s hospitals have been hit by a shortage of atracurium following the pulling out of GSK from the Zimbabwean market.

Parirenyatwa Hospital was reportedly left with less than two weeks of stock, meaning that there is a potential disaster looming.

Last year, the country’s major referral hospitals had to suspend many services as a result of the shortage of drugs, including painkillers — exposing how badly things have fallen apart in the country since the early 2000s.

Government should prioritise the procurement of such drugs so that doctors and health workers are able to save lives.

Priority should be given to the health of the country’s citizens and not other luxuries that the government budget seems to prioritise.

Government must show us some seriousness.

Nomatter