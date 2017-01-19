Bosso hungry for success

Share this article:

BULAWAYO - Highlanders goalkeepers coach Cosmas “Tsano” Zulu says the Bulawayo giants will take no prisoners in their search for glory in the 2017 season.

Bosso finished last season empty handed after ending the season in third place behind champions CAPS United and FC Platinum.

Under Dutch coach Erol Akbay, the Bulawayo giants played an exciting brand of football and challenged for the title when most people expected them to struggle.

Bosso began their preparations for the new season this week with Zulu taking charge of the training sessions as Akbay is still in the Netherlands on holiday. The Dutch coach is only expected to be back in the country on February 3.

Assistant coach Amini Soma Phiri is in Harare attending a Caf A License coaching course in the meantime.

“This year, we mean serious business and we will leave no stone unturned to achieve what we want,” Zulu said.

“When you have got about 75 percent of your players coming for early pre-season training, it is encouraging. We have trained well so far in the two days that we have practised.

“There are a number of young players that we are still looking at before we finalise our squad. We are happy with the quality of players that came for trials and we are still assessing them.”

A number of the Highlanders senior players were not present at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday as they had been excused.

The bulk of the players present yesterday were from the side’s development squad which plays in the Southern Region Division One league.

Some other players still trying their luck at the club were also part of the players who took part in the training session.

It is believed captain Felix Chindungwe and veteran goalkeeper Njabulo Nyoni are likely to be the only senior players who will be released by the club.

Meanwhile, FC Platinum left Joshua Mqabuko International Airport yesterday afternoon on their way to South Africa for their pre-season training.

Pure Platinum Play have roped in former Tsholotsho head coach Lizwe Sweswe into their technical department as assistant coach to Norman Mapeza.

Sweswe was part of the squad which travelled to Mzansi yesterday.