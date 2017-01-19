Ansa nominees released

Share this article:

HARARE - Zimbabae's best sporting talent of 2016 will be celebrated at a grand occasion tomorrow with rower Micheen Thornycroft, boxer Charles Manyuchi and Magret Bangajena headlining a cast of athletes who surpassed expectations.

The trio will be the front runners for the Annual National Sports Awards top gong after they were nominated in their respective categories.

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) announced the nominees for the annual sports awards yesterday.

The awards had initially been slated for December 14 before a range of hurdles that include funds saw the body postpone the ceremony by a month.

In a year where the country’s athletes continued perform at a higher level than their preparation provided, Manyuchi managed to retain his World Boxing Council welterweight title when he defeated Dmitry Mikhaylenko in Russia.

Thornycroft reached the singles sculls A/B semi-finals at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games while Bangajena, who normally competes in the wheelchair marathons, helped the Zimbabwe rowing team qualify for the Paralympic Games in Rio.

Last year, bodybuilder Helen Costa Sinclair won the Sportsperson of the Year award after a stellar 2015 but this year she will not be defending her title after she took a sabbatical from the sport.

In the Team of the Year category, the Zimbabwe Under-21 ladies hockey side will battle for honours against the Mighty Warriors and the team which represented the country at the African Union Sports Council Region 5 Under-20 Youth Games in Luanda, Angola.

Trish Davies has been nominated for the Coach of the Year award after leading the ladies Under-21 hockey side to qualify for the World Cup in Chile.

Zimbabwe rowing coach Rachel Davies has also been nominated for the gong together with Under-21 netball team coach Ropafadzo Mutsauki.

Ansa Nominees

Junior Sports Woman of the Year: Danielle Marie Bekker, Rebekah Oberholzer, Ciara Jessica Soper

Junior Sports Man of the Year: Chengetai Mapaya, Wayne Nkomo, Beaven Sibanda

Junior Sports Woman of the Year with a Disability: Moment Bhebhe, Grace Nyamadzawo, Libetra Shoko

Junior Sports Man of the Year with a Disability: Liberty Mazino, Tafadzwa Munyoro, Shepherd Patrick

Sports Woman of the Year: Camilla Ruth Kruger, Rutendo Nyahora, Micheen Thornycrof

Sports Man of the Year: Brian Chiringa, Charles Manyuchi, Scot Vincent

Sports Woman of the Year with a Disability: Margaret Bangajena, Thandiwe Ndlovu, Ratidzo Tom

Sports Man of the Year with a Disability: Elford Moyo, Michael Mudyanadzo, Munyaradzi Musariri

Team of the Year: Hockey Under-21, Mighty Warriors, Team Zim(AUSC) Under 17

Coach of the Year: Rachel J Davies, Trish Davies, Ropafadzo Mutsauki

Technical Official of the Year: Agnes Chiroodza,Debi Jeans, Lucky Mlilo

Women and Sports Award: Grace Chirumanzu, Kirsty Coventry, Micheen Thornycroft