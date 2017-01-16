Name successor and save country, Mugabe told

Tendai Kamhungira  •  16 January 2017 4:44PM  •  9 comments

HARARE - With Zanu PF’s ugly succession wars now the major talking point in Zimbabwe, as the ruling party’s two major factions go relentlessly at each other hammer and tongs, angry war veterans say President Robert Mugabe (pictured) must choose his successor now to save the country.

This comes as the Zim rot continues to worsen and as Zanu PF’s brawling Generation 40 (G40) and Team Lacoste factions have recently escalated their succession fights, particularly since images showing Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa holding a coffee mug inscribed “I am the Boss”, during a festive season gathering at his Zvishavane rural home, emerged last week.

At the same time, Mnangagwa’s Team Lacoste allies, who include a large cross-section of former freedom fighters, are also ratcheting up their loud calls for Mugabe to retire now and pave way for his long-time aide to take over the reins at both party and government levels.

Speaking to the Daily News yesterday, as Zanu PF’s infighting reaches a poisonous climax, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) secretary general, Victor Matemadanda, said Mugabe must come clean on his succession plan, as time was no longer on his side considering his advanced age.

Mugabe, the world’s oldest leader and the only ruler that Zimbabweans have known since the country gained its independence from Britain in April 1980, will turn a ripe 93 years old next month.

“People cannot stop to talk about issues that affect their future. They cannot remain docile because they want the president to tell them his exit and succession plan.

“People cannot keep on speculating. They want to know what is going to happen after he (Mugabe) leaves office. They want to know their future and what happens tomorrow.

“We are worried about where the country is going. We are not only concerned about Mugabe, but the totality of what is happening in Zimbabwe,” Matemadanda told the Daily News.

The war veterans have been feuding with Mugabe ever since they broke their 41-year relationship with the nonagenarian mid last year over their worsening plight and the country’s deepening political and economic rot.

Until that time, the fed up ex-combatants had served as Mugabe and Zanu PF’s pillars, waging brutal campaigns against opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai and the MDC, especially in the bloody elections of 2000 and 2008.

The former freedom fighters’ stunning fallout with Mugabe and Zanu PF saw their chairman Chris Mutsvangwa being fired from both the Cabinet and the ruling party last year, while many of their other top leaders have also since been banished from the imploding former liberation movement, in addition to being hauled before the courts.

A meeting in April to try and mend relations between the war vets and Mugabe failed to resolve the stalemate, with the former freedom fighters setting difficult conditions for the nonagenarian, including that he ditches alleged G40 kingpins such as Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo and the ruling party’s national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere.

The war vets’ ultimatum to Mugabe to retire comes as there are also growing calls both within Zanu PF and outside the ruling party to retire, with Team Lacoste baying for Mnangagwa to take over.

Expelled former Mashonaland Central youth chairman and a key Mnangagwa ally, Godfrey Tsenengamu, also warned at the weekend that if Mnangagwa did not confront Mugabe and the succession issue now, he risked losing much of the support of his battle-weary followers and other Zimbabweans who were yearning for change.

“ED (Mnangagwa) is too loyal to Mugabe and we can’t eat his loyalty to his leader. We are worried about our future as a younger generation and if what matters to him is his loyalty to Mugabe then they are going to go down together because we can’t vote for Mugabe in 2018.

“People need to understand that this is not about Mnangagwa but our future as a party and a nation. It is not Mnangagwa who is demanding that the succession issue be addressed now, but us as concerned citizens,” Tsenengamu told the Daily News’ sister publication, the Daily News On Sunday, yesterday.

Last week, highly-opinionated businessman-cum-politician, and another avowed Mnangagwa loyalist, Energy Mutodi, also vented along similar lines, imploring Zanu PF to hold an extraordinary congress to choose Mugabe’s successor.

He claimed that Mugabe had become so unpopular in Zanu PF that “99 percent” of the party’s members now wanted him to resign before the eagerly-anticipated 2018 national elections, as there was allegedly no way that the nonagenarian could win elections against popular opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

“Mugabe must retire. What we must be discussing now is how we share power in Zanu PF post-Mugabe,” he said, adding that it would be very embarrassing for Mugabe if he stood for election again and lost.

And like Tsenengamu, Mutodi and Mutsvangwa, former Zanu PF chairman for Mashonaland West province, Temba Mliswa, has also recently suggested that Mugabe should hand over power to Mnangagwa as the ruling party’s succession wars burn ever hotter.

“Zanu PF’s solution to the current economic problems is for the president to step down and Mnangagwa, who is the most senior, to take over.

“Don’t call me a Mnangagwa person, unless there is someone more senior in Zanu PF than Mnangagwa, then you tell me.

“If Mnangagwa does take over, he is going to stop the bleeding in terms of people suffering. We must be cognisant of the fact that the people are suffering,” Mliswa said at the end of last year.

However, Mugabe has studiously refused to name a successor, arguing that his party should rather follow what he sees as a more democratic process, to manage his succession via a congress.

Comments (9)

Why are you recycling the same old tired news. These people did not have the courage to challenge Mugabe since 1975 when he was installed as uncontested leader. When they were fired from Mugabe's personal political party now they clamouring to give advise. He said he will rule as long as he wants and his wife confirmed the same so why still bleat about the same thing. If Ed Lacoste had any leadership qualities he should have stood up and be counted and not use these toothless footsoldiers who were refugees in Moza.

Galore - 16 January 2017

Itz clear that all people in zimbabwe are calling for president Mugabe to resign,including members of zanu pf woman's league&,youth league who attended zanu pf masvingo conference & pretentiously urged Mugabe to stay for life presidency are truthfully for his resignation with except few may be overzealious like Mahofa

addmore gudo - 16 January 2017

By not doing it he is showing us his true colours, he is selfish and want Zimbabwe to die with him if he had a choice. These are the type of people who would ask some people to be buried with him to accompany him to for him I can say hell.

therambo - 16 January 2017

those calling for the president to step down are free to contest him at the ballot box where they can test their candidates popularity,why are thy so desperate for thir candidate to succeed undemocratically,that should give zimbos a glimpse of life in this country under their leadership

truth - 16 January 2017

I think in Zimbabwe we should have a requirement that says if you are appointed leader of a political party, (whether in government or opposition), you can only serve in that capacity in no more than two terms period. That will create an obvious and definite leadership renewal plans within the political parties themselves. I hate to entertain this "Succession Plan" idea because it essentially assumes that we are are dictatorship. Why would we want to have the very person whose job is at stake to make a decision about who should assume it and when? It defies logic really to expect him to give up such a powerful job easily (absent of some mechanism that forces him/her) to make a decision.

gudo - 16 January 2017

@truth are you serious?how does that appeal to the younger generations. we need something new. Life in Zimbabwe for most has become pretty depressing if you haven't noticed.

Young Zimbo - 16 January 2017

Takuwara nenhamo. Ngwena will change nothing he is Zanu muviri wese. Tsvangson ndizvo. kkk

tafi chigorwe - 16 January 2017

Rule of law must always be respected .Vp must respe t the law in whatever machinations he may be encouraged to do by oppotunists.Yu cannot expect Vp to grab power by force.Yes he could bt remember such leaders wont go the usual way also.They will expect to be removed.If yu want Mugabe to go now ,its yu the citizens that should call on him.Dnt urge vp to commit a crime.He is a legal mind,a lawyer.Such pple are very calculative and do tend to take their time.And Ngwena is ofcourse very right not to act on anything based on social media.Why should he.This so called G40 is just a bunch of 3or 4 persons led by J.Moyo.Thats not strong enuf to maul vp.When a puppy barks twice ,do yu wake up to investigate?No .The right tyme will come at the right tyme.No breaking of the law.If yu citizens allow vaMugabe to be president ,why should vp not.Simple.

viola gwena - 17 January 2017

And to caders like Mutodi and warvets,the real deal is in Zanu structures.Get back into the structures if yu want to effect changes.Yu can make all noises outside zanu bt it wont change a thing.Politics is about planning and exercute yo plans.It was a plan to expell warvets ,and that plan was executed well and effected.Warvetts are now out.No vote in Zanu.Mutsvangwa s leadership is best advised to execute a plan to go back into zanu.It is possible.It can take only weeks to achieve.Barking outside the fenced yard wont get yu the bone Inside .Its for the dogs inside.Mahiya n friends ,sit down n maake a plan to return,even by force.Victory is not always in defence bt in attack.Yu can make all noises outside but the emperor will not budge,wont even blink.Go in and rattle him.

viola gwena - 17 January 2017

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely