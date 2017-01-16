Macheso, Baba Harare collaborate on song

Share this article:

HARARE - Former Jah Prayzah vocalist and lead guitarist Braveman Chizvino aka Baba Harare is collaborating with sungura ace, Alick Macheso.

They are recording with producer Lazzie T at his Big Tingz Studio in Warren Park.

“The song featuring Macheso is titled Ibvai Pano. It is about a parent who will be chasing his children away from home after several misunderstandings.

“We started and finished recording last week, what is left is mixing and mastering only,” Baba Harare said.

The song will be on his debut 15-track album titled Chikwama Changu to be launched on January 26 at Jazz 24/7.

He also features Progress Chipfumo on the song, Zindakupa.

“Proggy will be part of the guests, as well as Jah Prayzah, Sulu and Macheso. I am hopeful it will be a good launch,” he said.

Macheso confirmed that he will attend the launch.

Harare mayor Bernard Manyenyeni will be the guest of honour.

“As long as I am alive I will be at Jazz 24/7 for the launch. In every other industry people support each other, so who are we as musicians not to support one of our own?” said Macheso.

Baba Harare said he wrote all the songs when he left Jah Prayzah’s Third Generation Band early this month.

“It comes naturally; I don’t struggle to write songs. Everything was done within a month and I hope people will like it.”

On leaving the band, he said he will always cherish “the small role” he played to make the Uzumba-born artiste a top brand in Zimbabwe and beyond.

He quit barely three months after the departure of dancer and vocalist Pamela “Gonyeti” Zulu from the same outfit.