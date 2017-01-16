Gambia President-elect 'to stay in Senegal until inauguration'

BANJUL - The Gambia's President-elect Adama Barrow is to remain in Senegal until his planned inauguration on Thursday, state media in Senegal say.

The move was requested by West African leaders after a summit in Mali, Senegalese news agency APS said.

President Yahya Jammeh is currently refusing to step down until the supreme court can hear his challenge in May.

Regional bloc Ecowas wants the UN to approve military action if Mr Barrow's inauguration is blocked.

On Saturday leaders repeated their calls for Mr Jammeh - who initially accepted the result - to go voluntarily at an Africa-France summit in Bamako.

Mali's president Ibrahim Keita called for "proverbial African wisdom" to prevail to avert a bloodbath and there are growing fears that the uncertainty could cause a refugee exodus.

Thousands of Gambians, mostly women and children, have already crossed the border into neighbouring Senegal and further afield to Guinea-Bissau, where they do not require a visa, officials say.

Mr Barrow, who beat Mr Jammeh in last month's election, was at the Bamako summit and was referred to as the president.

I hope SADC is learning something from ECOWAS.

tafi chigorwe - 16 January 2017

Ecowas are real men, not SADC a toothless bulldog. Its no longer time for dictators and we have one here who want to be president at 94 kkkk.

bonzo - 17 January 2017

